Street Artist Plastic Jesus Sets A Date For First-Ever Solo Art Exhibit: GUILTY PLEASURES

Plastic Jesus has revolutionized the street art industry and gained immense attention. Now he is ready to share his artwork for his first-ever solo art exhibit this coming November in LA.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) October 21, 2022

Plastic Jesus has revolutionized the street art industry and gained immense attention. Now he is ready to share his artwork for his first-ever solo art exhibit this coming November in LA.

The exhibition titled "GUILTY PLEASURES" will showcase from November 17th - November 22nd, 2022, at the infamous The LA Art Box.

Inspired by current events and issues worldwide, Plastic Jesus' goal is to produce creative masterpieces that grab the public's attention and start a discourse on political and currently relevant topics.

His work has been featured in billboard.com, ABC News, CNN, and The Guardian for his controversial and bold creations. His new exhibit, GUILTY PLEASURES, will undoubtedly advance this widespread recognition and popularity he has attracted recently.

His work has been exhibited in galleries worldwide and at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

His previous work and galleries have garnered high praise and intrigue from the public since his work prompts individuals to think deeply and get introspective. Plastic Jesus states, "my art is intended to convey an opinion or make people consider their own opinion. Negative feedback is as good as positive feedback."

GUILTY PLEASURES will inevitably reveal more of Plastic Jesus's talents and continue the cultural and societal dialogue.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18971586.htm