Grassroots Journalists in Los Angeles Support Sheriff Villanueva

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva today announced the support of grassroots journalists across Los Angeles with formal endorsements by local papers including The Compton Herald, Inglewood Today, South Bay Black Journal, The Signal, Charging BigHorn, Westside Current, and WEHOville.

"Despite constant negative attacks by the Los Angeles Times, we are proud to announce the endorsements of these local papers. Reporting at the grassroots level is so important to our varied communities across Los Angeles. This county is so diverse and it needs journalists who represent all the communities that the Sheriff's department serves. I look forward to continuing to serve all residents of Los Angeles county in my second term," said Sheriff Villanueva.

The Sheriff's plan for his second term includes key focus points:

Reduce Crime, especially violent crime. It is time to end the social experiment of defunding the police. This means ending the hiring freeze and getting more cops and detectives on the street.

Expand our internationally recognized Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST). It is imperative to help the unhoused get the help they need while regulating public space.

Dismantle the Homeless Industrial Complex and use those valuable resources to fund proven methods to treat drug addiction and mental health.

Build a regional coalition led by local communities to improve our regional ability to treat mental health. This means re-opening the mental health facilities Sacramento politicians shut down over the last 25 years.

Build a regional collaborative, multi-agency task force to address political corruption in Southern California.

Final Campaign events include rallies and canvassing on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.alexvillanueva.org and follow @Alex4Sheriff on Instagram.

The election is on Nov. 8, 2022. Be sure to visit your local polling station or vote by mail.

About Sheriff Villanueva

When elected Sheriff four years ago, Sheriff Villanueva became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent LA Sheriff in over a century. Running on a campaign platform of "reform, rebuild and restore", Sheriff Villanueva began to immediately address challenges within the department that plagued it for so many years under previous administrations. The Sheriff wasted no time in tackling these problems, such as instituting policies that ban deputy "gangs", equipping all deputies with body-worn cameras, banning transfers to ICE and raising standards that helped diversify the leadership within the department (such as raising standards for internal promotions, new hires and senior command staff). Along with creating the most diverse senior command, Sheriff Villanueva's actions resulted in a dramatic reduction in use-of-force lawsuits against the department.

