2022 NYC Teen Film Festival Announces Official Selections
Seventh Annual Festival to Take Place on October 29th
The NYC Teen Film Festival showcases the city’s incredible emerging youth film talent, who are bringing fresh and diverse voices to the New York City film scene”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York City Teen Film Festival (NYCTFF) today revealed the official selections for its seventh annual film festival, which takes place on October 29th, 2022 in New York City. NYCTFF is the largest student-run film festival in New York, and is one of the only free-to-enter student festivals in the country. Since 2015, the festival has given exposure to a diverse array of emerging student filmmakers, providing them with the film festival experience without the burden of entry fees. The nearly 300 film submissions this year represents the most entries in the festival’s history.
— David Lilien, festival president & HS senior at Packer Collegiate Institute
This year’s festival will screen its 22 official selections at Cinema Village located at 22 E 12th St. in Manhattan. Following the screening, awards will be presented in the following categories:
Best in Show
Best Cinematography
Best Performances
Best Story
Best Film Editing
Best Documentary
"The NYC Teen Film Festival showcases the city's incredible emerging youth film talent, who are bringing fresh and diverse voices to the New York City film scene" said festival president David Lilien, a high school senior at the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, New York. "This year's record number of submissions is a testament to the rapid growth in student filmmaking in New York and across the country," said Lilien.
The jury for this year’s festival consists of award-winning New York-based filmmakers, including Lisa Hurwitz, director and producer of the 2021 documentary The Automat; Emily Kunstler, co-founder of Off Center media and director of William Kunstler: Disturbing the Universe and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America; and Javier Montes d’Arce, a Mexican-American filmmaker and director of the 2019 film Flamboyanes.
About NYC Teen Film Festival
The NYC Teen Film Festival is led and curated by David Lilien, President of the New York City Teen Film Festival, Inc., a NYC-based nonprofit organization, and senior at Packer Collegiate Institute. Additional festival organizers include Graham Johnson, senior at Beacon High School; Miles Bauman, sophomore at Packer Collegiate Institute; Clio Westhoff, junior at Saint Ann’s School; Luke McGuire, senior at Ethical Culture Fieldston School; Jack Chasen, junior at Horace Mann School; and Ethan Malik, senior at Hackley School.
The 2022 Festival will take place at 11am on October 29th at Cinema Village at 22 E 12th St. in Manhattan. For more information about the festival, follow @nyctff on Instagram or visit nyctff.org and our FilmFreeway page: https://filmfreeway.com/NYCTFF.
2022 NYC TEEN FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
Routine
Mirage
Don’t Touch
To Be Alive
Stranger
The Audition
The Unofficial Documentary
Deceitful Doll
The Right Thing
The Play
Brothers
Art of Sewing: Portrait of a Seamstress
Like a Sickness
Panic Attack
The Last Knock
No Exit
under/mine
The Box
Walking in Circles
Free Plant
The Purity
Light
