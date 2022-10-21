VSP BCI Troop A West – Williston / Simple assault involving member of law enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A1005125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Daniel Trottier

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A-West – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: Aug. 7, 2022, at about 2:10 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Lake Street, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Simple assault

ACCUSED: John Grismore

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VICTIM: Jeremy Burrows

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an investigation that began in early August, the Vermont State Police on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, cited John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax on a charge of simple assault arising from his conduct with a man in custody at the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which employed Grismore at the time as a captain.

Investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that two members of the Sheriff's Department, Deputies Karry Andileigh and Christopher Major, had arrested Jeremy Burrows, 42, of Winooski on the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the home of a relative in Franklin County. Burrows was taken for processing to the Sheriff's Department, where Grismore was working. While at the facility, Burrows, who was intoxicated, became non-compliant despite being handcuffed and shackled, and had fallen while trying to walk away from a bench where he was secured. While Deputies Andileigh and Major worked to control Burrows, Grismore repeatedly kicked Burrows in the midsection. The deputies subsequently expressed concerns about the use of force and reported the incident to their chain of command. Sheriff Roger Langevin on Aug. 11, 2022, requested the Vermont State Police open an investigation.

As part of the investigation, the Vermont State Police reviewed body-camera footage and conducted interviews with the involved parties. Upon completion, the case was reviewed by Grand Isle County State's Attorney Douglas DiSabito after the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office recused itself from the matter. This week, following review of the case materials submitted by the Vermont State Police, SA DiSabito determined that probable cause existed to charge Grismore with simple assault.

Grismore was cited through his attorney on Friday morning, Oct. 21, 2022. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

The Vermont State Police is unable to provide further information at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Grismore's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.