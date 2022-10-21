Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,163 in the last 365 days.

Kilgo Convicted of Murdering Wife with Splitting Maul in Petersville in 2018

October 20, 2022

(Palmer, AK) – Yesterday, a Palmer jury found 63-year-old Michael James Kilgo guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of murder in the second degree, and tampering with evidence.

During the five-week trial, before Superior Court Judge Kari Kristiansen, evidence showed that Kilgo killed his wife, Hattie Labuff-Kilgo, with multiple blunt/sharp force injuries to her head with a splitting maul. Kilgo then attempted to burn her body to hide it from authorities. On Aug. 28, 2018, Troopers located Hattie's remains in Petersville, approximately five miles from where her truck was found. Hattie's remains were located in a fire pit, off the roadway, in a small remote pul-out area. Her body had been severely burned and was nearly unrecognizable. There were two pools of red stains consistent with blood approximately three to five feet from the fire pit leading to it. Also burned inside the same fire pit were a hatchet, a splitting maul, and a fixed blade knife, similar to a "survival knife". The jury rejected claims of self defense and the heat of passion. The case was prosecuted by Palmer District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard and Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Caldwell.

In closing arguments Monday, DA Wininger-Howard argued to the jury that people acting in self-defense do not burn bodies and a person does not strike another person multiple times with a splitting maul unless they intended to kill.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2023. Kilgo faces up to 99 years for the first-degree murder conviction.

CONTACT: Palmer District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard at melissa.howard@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Kilgo Convicted of Murdering Wife with Splitting Maul in Petersville in 2018

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.