Kilgo Convicted of Murdering Wife with Splitting Maul in Petersville in 2018

October 20, 2022

(Palmer, AK) – Yesterday, a Palmer jury found 63-year-old Michael James Kilgo guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of murder in the second degree, and tampering with evidence.

During the five-week trial, before Superior Court Judge Kari Kristiansen, evidence showed that Kilgo killed his wife, Hattie Labuff-Kilgo, with multiple blunt/sharp force injuries to her head with a splitting maul. Kilgo then attempted to burn her body to hide it from authorities. On Aug. 28, 2018, Troopers located Hattie's remains in Petersville, approximately five miles from where her truck was found. Hattie's remains were located in a fire pit, off the roadway, in a small remote pul-out area. Her body had been severely burned and was nearly unrecognizable. There were two pools of red stains consistent with blood approximately three to five feet from the fire pit leading to it. Also burned inside the same fire pit were a hatchet, a splitting maul, and a fixed blade knife, similar to a "survival knife". The jury rejected claims of self defense and the heat of passion. The case was prosecuted by Palmer District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard and Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Caldwell.

In closing arguments Monday, DA Wininger-Howard argued to the jury that people acting in self-defense do not burn bodies and a person does not strike another person multiple times with a splitting maul unless they intended to kill.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2023. Kilgo faces up to 99 years for the first-degree murder conviction.

