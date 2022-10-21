Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting in Washington County Tuesday, October 25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting
Meeting Features Phase 1 Strategic Plan Release, Western Maryland Data Deep Dive and Blueprint Deep Dive on Apprenticeships

BALTIMORE, MD (October 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. As part of ongoing community engagement across the State, the State Board will host the meeting at the Washington County Board of Education Services Building, 10435 Downsville Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-10-25.aspx)

The meeting will feature the release of Phase 1 of the Strategic Plan, a Western Maryland Data Deep Dive Gallery Walk, and a Blueprint Deep Dive: College and Career Readiness Pathways Apprenticeships,
Part 2 – Washington County. The agenda also includes an extended public comment session.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation, that stress civil and respectful dialogue during the public comment period. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 20-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and the Maryland State Department of Education will continue to practice public health measures.

# # #

