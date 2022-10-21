Joint Statement of the United States of America and Switzerland on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Switzerland on the occasion of an October 19 meeting at the Embassy of Switzerland in Washington, D.C.

Begin Text:

Recognizing that science, technology, and innovation have enabled transformative capabilities across multiple sectors, from energy to health and communications to transportation, and that the foundation of this progress is the global research enterprise, and its constant creation of new knowledge, understanding, and insights;

Appreciating that quantum information science and technology (QIST) revolutionizes both our understanding of fundamental phenomena as well as the development of powerful computers, secure and rapid communication, and sensors with unprecedented precision, accuracy, and modalities;

Understanding that the emergence of such robust technologies depends on an intensive effort to expand theoretical and practical understandings of QIST and to develop new tools for characterization, validation, and verification purposes; and

Acknowledging that international partnerships are key to combine the expertise, ingenuity, creativity and further insights from the innovation ecosystems of our countries to expand our fundamental understanding of QIST and thereby accelerate the realization of innovative technologies for the benefit of humanity,

The Participants intend to harness the spirit of science, technology, and innovation to pursue cooperation and the mutual respect it confers, and to promote QIST including but not limited to research on quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum sensing, which underpins the development of society and the economy. The Participants intend to advance this agenda by:

Embarking on good-faith cooperation that is underpinned by our shared principles including openness, transparency, honesty, equity, fair competition, freedom of inquiry, and democratic values, and further promoting protection and enforcement of intellectual property and of rigor and integrity in research.

Committing to create inclusive scientific research communities and tackle cross-cutting issues of common interest such as equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, so that every person is able to fully participate and have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Utilizing bilateral science and technology cooperation mechanisms and multilateral cooperation frameworks, and pursuing new implementing pathways, as appropriate, to promote cooperative QIST research and development efforts.

Promoting avenues to encourage a broad and inclusive quantum ecosystem and research environment, to facilitate multidisciplinary research, and the sharing of, on voluntary, mutually agreed terms, research methodologies, infrastructure and data in line with respective national laws.

Enabling opportunities to build a trusted market and supply chain for QIST research and development, and supporting economic growth, by engaging stakeholders including industry consortia, research leaders, policy makers, and business security stakeholders to grow the future QIST marketplace based on shared engagement principles.

Supporting the education and development of the next generation of scientists and engineers necessary to expand the field, which could include opportunities for personnel exchanges.

Leveraging regular multilateral opportunities to discuss QIST matters of international importance and respective policy issues.

Creating potential economic and social value for both countries through innovative collaborations, based on scientific excellence and mutual interests.

Exploring other potential activities to be decided upon by participating countries.

We confirm our mutual understanding that cooperation informed and enabled by this Statement is pursuant to the Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Swiss Federal Council for Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in Washington on April 1, 2009, and that the terms of the S&T Agreement and related agreements govern this cooperation. The Participants understand that initiatives under this Statement can be developed and carried out by the various autonomous bodies and institutions in the United States of America and Switzerland that aim at reaching the purpose of this Statement.

The Participants intend to focus on cooperation in QIST as outlined here to advance their shared vision of a vibrant and trusted quantum ecosystem.

End text.

The Joint Statement leverages both countries’ strengths in QIST and QIST-enabling fields to pursue innovative research, grow the future marketplace, build a strong supply chain, and grow the future generation of skills and talent.

Monica P. Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, signed the joint statement for the United States.

Martina Hirayama, State Secretary for State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, signed the joint statement for Switzerland.

For more information, please see the Quantum.gov press release.