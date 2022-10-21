Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,288 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER: State Seeks Public Comment on Draft Air Quality Permit for Toyota Battery Manufacturing

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit modification for the Toyota Battery Manufacturing NC facility.

Public comment will be accepted until Nov. 3, 2022.

The facility, at the Greensboro-Randolph Mega Site in Julian (near the town of Liberty), is currently permitted by DAQ as a minor source to operate four hybrid-vehicle battery production lines. In July 2022, Toyota applied to DAQ to modify its air permit to add seven electric-vehicle battery production lines and supporting equipment. This proposed modification would reclassify the facility as a major source under Title V of the Clean Air Act.

Toyota proposes to use wet and dry scrubbers to control and collect dust and organic compounds used in the manufacturing process, which is needed to keep the facility clean enough for battery production. The facility would also be subject to federal emissions standards, recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

The facility’s emissions must comply with state and federal health-based standards. Toyota is expected to remain a minor source for hazardous air pollutants. A review of the facility’s toxic air pollutants showed none would exceed the state’s Toxic Permitting Emission Rates.

Copies of the draft permit, draft permit review, permit application and draft environmental justice report are available online. DAQ has also produced a one-page fact sheet on the project.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Nov. 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Toyota 22B” in the subject line. Voice mail comments can be left by calling (919) 707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality
1641 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa
Página de Información

This press release is related to:

You just read:

REMINDER: State Seeks Public Comment on Draft Air Quality Permit for Toyota Battery Manufacturing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.