REMINDER: State Seeks Public Comment on Draft Air Quality Permit for Toyota Battery Manufacturing

Raleigh

Oct 21, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit modification for the Toyota Battery Manufacturing NC facility.

Public comment will be accepted until Nov. 3, 2022.

The facility, at the Greensboro-Randolph Mega Site in Julian (near the town of Liberty), is currently permitted by DAQ as a minor source to operate four hybrid-vehicle battery production lines. In July 2022, Toyota applied to DAQ to modify its air permit to add seven electric-vehicle battery production lines and supporting equipment. This proposed modification would reclassify the facility as a major source under Title V of the Clean Air Act.

Toyota proposes to use wet and dry scrubbers to control and collect dust and organic compounds used in the manufacturing process, which is needed to keep the facility clean enough for battery production. The facility would also be subject to federal emissions standards, recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

The facility’s emissions must comply with state and federal health-based standards. Toyota is expected to remain a minor source for hazardous air pollutants. A review of the facility’s toxic air pollutants showed none would exceed the state’s Toxic Permitting Emission Rates.

Copies of the draft permit, draft permit review, permit application and draft environmental justice report are available online. DAQ has also produced a one-page fact sheet on the project.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Nov. 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Toyota 22B” in the subject line. Voice mail comments can be left by calling (919) 707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa

Página de Información