Clarendon Hills' Il Mio to Launch New Fall Menu and Gift Cards

Il Mio, a piece of Italy in the heart of Clarendon Hills, launches its curated fall menu for the holiday season.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Il Mio is an Italian restaurant that has captured the hearts and appetites of the people of Clarendon Hills. Inspired by their Italian hometowns and family get-togethers this new fall menu is approachable and shareable including favorite family recipes. This upscale, family-owned business continues improving and bringing about new ideas.

As the leaves grow golden and the air becomes cool, new inspirations arise. Il Mio has been curating an enticing new fall menu, which launched at the beginning of October. Containing fall classics with an Il Mio flare, the people of Clarendon Hills should get ready to taste these brand-new dishes. The fall menu includes dishes such as the hefty Swiss Turkey Burger, Linguine and clams, and the cool, crisp Beet Goat Cheese Salad tossed with avocado and glazed pecans, and signature goat cheese and beets. Continuing the handcrafted, Il Mio quality, this delectable menu is undoubtedly something to fall for.

With the holidays around the corner, many will be searching for gifting options. Just in time for the holiday season, Il Mio will now be offering gift cards, which takes the hassle out of holiday cooking and more time to enjoy with family.

"Nothing brings me more joy than to bring families together to enjoy authentic Italian cooking with quality ingredients. These recipes have been crafted from hometown recipes and our special touch," says owner Gabriella Palumbo. "We are also thrilled to offer gift cards to our customers. Many are beginning to think about the perfect gift and being able to provide that convenience and great food is our main priority."

Dedicated to making meals and memories for the people of Clarendon Hills, Il Mio still has much more to come. The menu will be continuously updated to bring customers fresh and unique recipes. For additional information on Il Mio and their new gift cards and fall menu, please reach out to Tom Claxton at tom@helloinflux.com.

ABOUT IL MIO:

Il Mio is a family-owned, upscale restaurant based upon the Italian term of endearment, "mine." Dedicated to upholding the fresh and quality standard of their menu and bringing iconic Italian dishes to the perfect plate, owner Gabriella Palumbo seeks to utilize her own family's cherished memories to create more for Clarendon Hills residents. Il Mio's location has quality ingredients engrained in its history. Decades ago, this building was once home to Grocerland, which supplied Clarendon Hills citizens with quality groceries. Today, we honor that history through our fresh and local menu.

30 S. Prospect, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514, 630.526.4646

