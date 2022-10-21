Global Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market Is Expected to Generate $1.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increasing demand for anti-corrosive packaging materials among several industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and industrial goods drives the global anti-corrosive packaging market. Based on application, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total anti-corrosive packaging market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-corrosive packaging market garnered $683.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $683.3 million Market Size in 2031 $1.2 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Material Type, Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for anti-corrosive packaging materials among several industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and industrial goods Opportunities The expansion of shipping and logistics of metal products Key players in the market are introducing new range of anti-corrosive packaging products for various industries Restraints Unavailability of labor force

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global anti-corrosive packaging market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production of many products in the anti-corrosive packaging market.

End use industries were severely hampered which impacted the demand for anti-corrosive packaging negatively.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases reduced with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19, whichled to the reopening of anti-corrosive packaging companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global anti-corrosive packaging market based on Material Type, Product Type, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on material type, the PE (polyethylene) segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-corrosive packaging market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and others.



Based on product type, the foils segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global anti-corrosive packaging market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the bags segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global anti-corrosive packaging market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total anti-corrosive packaging market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global anti-corrosive packaging market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, AGM Container, Inc., Armor Protective Packaging, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Daubert Cromwell, Gulmohar Pack-Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Hempel, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jotun, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Metpro Group, Nefab Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Safepack Incorporates, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., and Trenton Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-corrosive packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

