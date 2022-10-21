Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Is Expected to Reach $24.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in research and development activities for recombinant vaccines, rise in prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, emerging technologies for developing vaccines, and rise in number of product approvals drive the growth of the global recombinant vaccines market. On a regional level, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Recombinant Vaccines Market generated $8.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $24.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $24.7 billion CAGR 11.4% No. of Pages in Report 258 Drivers Increase in research and development activities for recombinant vaccines Rise in prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases Emerging technologies for developing vaccines Surge in number of product approvals Opportunities The high growth potential in untapped emerging economies





Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the recombinant vaccines market. The introduction of Covid-19 vaccines was a major step toward reducing the spread of the virus and the associated disease and deaths. Governments across the world ensured seamless delivery of Covid-19 recombinant vaccines to the prioritized group.

For the vaccine development, the World Health Organization (WHO) facilitated the collaboration and accelerated efforts on an unprecedented scale and convened vital communications across the research communities. The increase in the research and development activities proved to be beneficial for the development of effective vaccines.

Moreover, the advantageous effects of vaccination on the population facilitated the production of new and novel vaccines during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global recombinant vaccines market based on indication, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on indication, the human papillomavirus segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the overall recombinant vaccines market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes meningococcal and others segments.

Based on end user, the adults segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global recombinant vaccines market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the pediatric segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment captured the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global recombinant vaccines market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve a CAGR of 11.7% through 2031. The report also analyzes the vaccination centers segment.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total recombinant vaccines market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global recombinant vaccines market report include AstraZeneca Plc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novavax, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global recombinant vaccines market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





