Overhead Traffic Signal Upgrades Next Week on New Falls Road in Middletown, Bristol Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead signal improvements will take place next week on New Falls Road under a project to improve pedestrian safety on a nearly one-mile-long section of the highway in Middletown and Bristol townships, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on New Falls Road between Durham Road and Bristol Oxford Valley Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will construct sidewalks alongside a section of New Falls Road. In addition, the safety improvement plan includes the installation of crosswalk pavement markings to delineate pedestrian routes along the corridor; installation of pedestrian signal equipment in conjunction with the addition of ADA curb ramps to further improve pedestrian safety; and the addition of protected left-turn traffic signals to improve motorist safety.

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $1.4 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Work on the project is expected to finish in spring 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800







# # #





