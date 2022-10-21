Resurfacing Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia Region

10/21/2022 King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are: Bucks County

Wednesday, October 26, through Friday, November 18, weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on County Line Road/Main Street between Bethlehem Pike and Hillcroft Way in Telford, West Rockhill, and Hilltown townships for milling and paving. Chester County

Monday, October 24, through Thursday, November 3, weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 29 (State Road) between Hollow Road and Pickering Dam Road in Charlestown Township for high friction surface treatment; and

Monday, October 24, through Friday, November 4, weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Whitford Road between Longwood Drive and Wrights Lane in Uwchlan and West Whiteland townships for high friction service treatment. Delaware County Sunday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 26, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Crum Creek Road between Beatty Road and State Road in Upper Providence and Nether Providence townships for milling and paving;

Sunday, October 23, through Thursday, October 27, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on St. Davids Road between Church Road and the Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) Interchange in Newtown and Radnor townships for milling;

Sunday, October 23, through Thursday, October 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Bryn Mawr Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and the Bryn Mawr Avenue bridge over Darby Creek in Newtown and Radnor townships for paving;

Sunday, October 23, through Thursday, October 27, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Goshen Road between Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) and Darby Paoli Road in Newtown and Radnor townships paving;

Sunday, October 23, through Thursday, October 27, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darby Paoli Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Brooke Road in Radnor Township for paving;

Sunday, October 23, through Friday, October 28, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Sellers Avenue between Fairmont Road and Ridley Avenue in Ridley Park Borough and Ridley Township for milling and paving;

Monday, October 24, though Friday, October 28, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darlington Road/New Darlington Road/Valley Road between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Chester Heights Borough and Middletown and Edgmont townships for milling and paving;

Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Chestnut Street/Waterville Road between Route 320 (Providence Avenue) and Brookhaven Road in City of Chester and Nether Providence Township for milling and paving;

Tuesday, October 25, through Friday, October 28, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Sharon Avenue/Clifton Avenue between Hook Road and Springfield Road in Aldan, Collingdale, Sharon Hill, and Darby boroughs for milling and paving;

Wednesday, October 26, through Friday, October 28, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Bethel Road/Concord Road between the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Interchange and the westbound U.S. 322 on ramp to Concord Road in City of Chester and Chester and Upper Chichester townships for milling and paving; and

Thursday, October 27, and Friday, October 28, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Mill Road between Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) and Bethel Road in Upper Chichester Township for milling and paving. Montgomery County

Friday, October 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lumber Street/Hoppenville Road between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Geryville Pike in Green Lane Borough and Marlborough Township for milling. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. Local access All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


