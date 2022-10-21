Submit Release
Pavement Restoration Begins Next Week on Arsenal Blvd at Cameron Street in Harrisburg

Traffic restrictions in place during the day 

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a contractor is scheduled to perform pavement restoration on Arsenal Boulevard (Route 22) near the intersection with Cameron Street (Route 230) in the City of Harrisburg.


Weather permitting, the contractor will work from approximately 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, then during the same hours the following week, October 31 through November 4. Some work may be performed on the weekend.


There will be lane restrictions on eastbound Arsenal Boulevard. The channelized right turn lane from westbound Cameron Street to Arsenal Boulevard will be closed at various times. Motorists should proceed a short distance past the turn lane to the intersection, then turn right onto Arsenal Boulevard.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


