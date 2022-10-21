PennDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting for Jacksonville Road Intersection Improvement Project in Northampton Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, October 27, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety at the intersections of Jacksonville Road and Almshouse Road and Old Jacksonville Road and Almshouse Road in Northampton Township, Bucks County.

The proposed improvements include a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Almshouse Road, a dedicated left turn lane on the western approach of Almshouse Road at Old Jacksonville Road, as well as associated roadside drainage enhancements.

Construction bids on this project are expected to open in summer 2024.

As part of PennDOT's public outreach program, the department encourages the public to attend the virtual public meeting on Thursday, October 27, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The virtual meeting link will be available on the project webpage prior to the scheduled start time.

The department will provide a presentation on the project at the start of the virtual public meeting, and then design team members will be available to answer questions and obtain feedback from those in attendance.

Please note that internet access, a computer or mobile device, and a valid email address are required. Any person with special needs or requiring special aid is requested to contact PennDOT Consultant Project Manager Kevin Poad at 610-205-6873.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the virtual meeting will be able to view a copy of the presentation materials and provide feedback via the online comment form on the project webpage following the presentation. Comments will be accepted through Friday, November 11.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

