Eastbound I-376 Parkway West Short-term Traffic Stoppage Monday Morning in Robinson

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting.

A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West over Boyce Road (near Exit 62) between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday. Crews will conduct bridge jacking operations.

Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

