Grand Avenue On-ramp to Northbound I-79 Closure Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 24 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, the ramp that carries traffic from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 will close to traffic continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From westbound Grand Avenue, cross the Ohio River via the Coraopolis Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4th Avenue)

Turn left onto Montour Street Extension

Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue)

Continue southbound on Route 51 (5th Avenue becomes State Avenue)

Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End detour

Alternate Detour

From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road

Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis

Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79

End detour

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

