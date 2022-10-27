New Sci-Fi Noir Thriller Follows in Footsteps of House of the Scorpion
LO by Bradford Tatum
Tatum brews a bewitching storyline...his sumptuous and impeccable prose is lush, acting as a wholly engaging, intelligent and well-balanced vector through which the story takes its irresistible shape.”UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Bourdain meets William Gibson in the unusual sci-fi noir thriller LO, by TV writer/director and author Bradford Tatum. In this parable of our possible future, this tale warns us that we may be doomed if we rely only on the digital representation of our present while forgetting the lessons and lore of our analogue past.
— The BookLife Prize
Willoughby, known back on Earth as "the East Hamptons of the Kuiper Belt System," is the first sustainable colony on Mars.
Built by the mysterious geneticist Carlos Yakamura, this settlement encourages the rich to live as they please. They enjoy decadent homes, physically modifiable partners, meals drawn quite literally from their best memories and even boutique children, known on Willoughby as Builds.
Designed to make a spectacle at even at the dullest of parties, the Builds contain the DNA of some of the greatest and most famous artistic minds of the last several centuries. Chief even among the brilliant Builds is Lo. But despite his gifts, Lo is broken — missing a crucial part of his humanity. What would be the grisliest of murders back on Earth is just an artistic setback to him. That is why to help him regain what he is missing, a man known only as Cook is sent to nurture and guide him.
Can Cook's fatherly hand guide Lo to a deeper understanding of his potential and purpose, or is Lo's innate power destined to destroy all of Willoughby? Is Lo the key to Cook's creative redemption or is he the cause of Cook's worst nightmares? And once Cook learns the true purpose of Yakamura's Willoughby, will Lo or Cook find the colony worth saving at all?
Tatum’s touchingly written story is the perfect blend of classic science fiction adventure and poetic, thought-provoking literature. “The writing was incredible, layered with meaning and mystery in a way that felt a little bit magical. I am not ashamed to admit I got a little emotional at the end!”— all.you.read.is.love
In a future where classics such as Brave New World are not nearly as farfetched as they once seemed, Lo will have readers contemplating where we are headed long after the last page.
"Tatum brews a bewitching storyline...(his) sumptuous and impeccable prose is lush, acting as a wholly engaging, intelligent and well-balanced vector through which the story takes its irresistible shape...LO delivers magnetism."--The BookLife Prize
LO is available at Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the Author:
Bradford Tatum’s award-winning debut novel I CAN ONLY GIVE YOU EVERYTHING was published in 2010. His second novel, ONLY THE DEAD KNOW BURBANK, was published by HarperCollins in 2016 and received a starred review from Publisher’s Weekly. His book GRAY MATTERS has been used as a textbook in various college business communication courses. He began his career as an actor appearing in numerous television shows and movies such as 20th Century Fox’s submarine comedy DOWN PERISCOPE, Disney’s POWDER and HBO’s WESTWORLD. He was a staff writer for Dick Wolf on the NBC series DEADLINE and has written and directed two award-winning independent features. He has won an Alfred P. Sloan grant for his written work as well as sold pitches to various production companies. Learn more at www.bradfordtatum.com.
