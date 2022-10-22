Zil Money Corp. is all set to participate in Money 20/20 USA

Money 2020 USA Zil Money Corp

Zil Money Corp., the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, Zil Money & Zil Bank, to launch a new credit card payment facility for US businesses

We invite all attendees of Money2020 to stop by our Kiosk #1408. Our products are revolutionizing how businesses handle payments, and we're looking forward to showing everyone what we can do” — Sabeer Nelli

UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at Money2020, the world's largest FinTech event, in Las Vegas from October 23rd -26th.

At Money2020, Zil Money will showcase its cutting-edge payment solutions that help businesses streamline their payment process and improve their bottom line. Visitors to the Zil Money booth will have a chance to see firsthand how its products can make a difference in their business.

"We are committed to supporting the FinTech community and believe that events like Money2020 are crucial for promoting innovation in the financial sector. We invite all attendees of Money2020 to stop by our Kiosk #1408 and learn more about how we can help them take their business to the next level," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation

"Previous year, we had a great time at the event. Interactions with various experts improved our knowledge of digital transformations and the US market. The one-to-one interactions let us build an amazing rapport with other industry experts. Our products are revolutionizing how businesses handle payments, and we're looking forward to showing conference attendees what we can do," Sabeer added.

This three-day conference, known as "Fintech's Biggest Conversation," will provide a platform for in-depth discussions about the future of money and finance as leaders in the finance industry collaborate to build an industry that can survive and thrive in the future.

During the event, Zil Money will present its brand new credit card rail and Fintech-related products to help companies make the most out of their payment platform and take advantage of the latest and most cutting-edge financial technology products.

"As a rapidly growing Fintech company, we are happy to be at Money 20/20, and we hope to have fruitful discussions that will guide us in better serving the need of our customers," Sabeer noted.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards.



OnlineCheckWriter.com has 500,000+ registered users and has processed over $39 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses. And with its recent expansion into payment with credit card services, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.

