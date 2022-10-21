Global Spatial OMICS Market to Reach USD 506.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR od 10.3% - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spatial OMICS market size was US$ 254.3 million in 2021. The global spatial omics market is expected to grow to US$ 506.6 million by 2028 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% over the projection period, i.e., 2022-2028.
Spatial omics incorporate proteomics, genomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and transcriptomics. It integrates molecular analysis with spatial details within the tissue and is considered an efficient way for molecular studies through spatial information.
On the basis of sample type, the FFPE segment is leading with the highest share in 2021. The growth of the FFPE segment is due to the reasons like growth in the range of examination, experimental research, and diagnostic process. However, the fresh frozen segment, based on sample type, will exhibit the highest CAGR during the study period. Based on end use, the academic & translational research institutes segment is leading with the highest share in 2021 due to the reasons like growing rate of government grants and funds aimed at sustaining research. Further, growing emphasis on research on spatial genomics and other areas will spark unprecedented growth in the industry. On the basis of technology, the spatial genomics segment is expected to lead by registering the highest growth rate due to the reasons, like the technology's beneficial applications in visualizing proteins within their cellular environment. Further, on the basis of product, the consumable segment is leading due to the high use of consumables for research purposes. Based on workflow, the instrumental analysis segment held dominance owing to the increasing number of advancements in mass spectrometers and microscopes. On the basis of region, North America is leading in the spatial omics market.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Drivers
The global spatial omics market will experience a significant boom in terms of revenue due to the growing knowledge about the potential of spatial OMICS in cancer diagnosis and the beneficial applications of spatial OMICS in drug discovery, which are paving the path for the market. Further, the scope of spatial transcriptomics is strong in the coming years as it helps address the boundaries of both bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing. Moreover, the technique of spatial omics helps learn about the mechanism behind the unique cell interactions appearing at the tumor border, thereby helping in cancer diagnosis. Spatial transcriptomics and genomics sustain drug discovery and development, which is shaping the scope of the global spatial omics market.
Restraints
The global spatial omics market is expected to witness significant challenges associated with the shortage of skilled professionals required for handling instruments and carrying out research activities. Additionally, transcriptome analysis requires more complex techniques that include labor-intensive methods for conducting experiments and for analyzing biological entities, which may complicate the market growth during the analysis period.
Opportunity
Spatial omics are widely being used for biomarker identification, thereby presenting attractive prospects for the market. Omics can help identify the disease biomarkers and also assist in the stratification of diverse patient cohorts. Moreover, professionals can have early diagnostic information, all of which are outlining the scope of the spatial omics market.
Regional Analysis
The US leads in North America's Spatial OMICS Market in 2021
The US is one of the prominent pioneers in technological advancements in the healthcare sector, which is driving the scope of the spatial omics market during the study period. Mexico, however, will exhibit the highest growth rate in this regional spatial omics market. Based on sample type, FFPE leads in North America's spatial omics market, whereas the fresh frozen segment will exhibit the highest growth rate due to the fact that the frozen sample is the significant source of DNA utilized in the whole-genome sequencing. Based on technology, spatial transcriptomics is maintaining dominance in North America's spatial omics market.
Poland to grow at the highest CAGR in Europe's Spatial OMICS Market
In the European spatial omics market, Germany is leading with the highest market share, while Poland will register the highest CAGR during the study period. The academic & translational research institutes segment is holding dominance in Europe's spatial omics market due to the rapidly rising deployment of spatial omics for decoding real-time tissue responses. Additionally, the spatial transcriptomics segment, based on technology, will lead with the highest market share due to growing advancements in sequencing technologies and rapidly growing cases of chronic diseases.
China is leading in the Asia-Pacific Spatial OMICS Market
In Asia-Pacific, China's spatial omics market is leading with the highest market share, while the Indian market will be opportunistic as it will grow at the highest CAGR. It is due to the fact that various companies in these countries are signing the agreement, majorly to strengthen biological research and development activities. Based on product, the consumables segment is holding dominance owing to the high use of spatial omics for research purposes across numerous fields. On the basis of workflow, the sample preparation segment will exhibit the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific spatial omics market.
South Africa to exhibit the highest CAGR in the MEA Spatial OMICS Market
South Africa, in MEA spatial omics market, will exhibit the highest growth rate. In this regional market, the spatial transcriptomics segment is leading on the basis of technology. Based on product, the consumables segment held dominance in the MEA spatial omics market. On the basis of sample type, the fresh frozen segment will exhibit a high growth rate in the MEA spatial omics market.
Competitive Insight
Some of the companies analyzed in the global spatial omics market include Danaher, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Seven Bridges Genomics, PerkinElmer, Inc., 10x Genomics, Bio-Techne, and Bruker among others.
Segmentation Overview
Global Spatial OMICS Market is segmented based on sample type, end use, technology, product, workflow and region. The industry trends in global spatial OMICS market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace. Following are the different segments of the Global Spatial OMICS Market:
By Sample Type:
FFPE
Fresh Froze
By End Use:
Academic & Translational Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
By Technology:
Spatial Transcriptomics
Spatial Proteomics
Spatial Genomics
By Product:
Instrument
Consumables
Software
By Workflow:
Sample Preparation
Instrumental Analysis
Data Analysis
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
