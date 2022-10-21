Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding for Chester County IU’s ‘Build Your Trade’ Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $118,470 in new funding for the Chester County Intermediate Unit 24 (CCIU) to expand its “Build Your Trade” Pre-Apprenticeship program.

“Our investments in apprenticeship programs help create the next generation of trade workers while also providing Pennsylvania businesses with the skilled workforce they need to thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “Since taking office, I have been unwavering in my commitment to building a strong workforce for Pennsylvania. We will continue to support programs like this one that set our workers and businesses up for success while boosting Pennsylvania’s competitive advantage.”

Through this funding, awarded by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, CCIU will provide 60 students with the necessary equipment and materials needed to participate in the “Build Your Trade” program over the next three years. Students, who are training to work in the Carpentry, Electrical, and HVAC fields, will be able to purchase steel toe boots, basic tool sets, and additional training materials needed to participate in the program.

A contracted CCIU instructor will be hired to support students as they complete their required community on-the-job training hours. Students in the program will also be able to achieve First Aid/CPR, OSHA 10, Flagger, and Forklift Certifications through this funding.

“We are excited to be recipients of this award. We are looking forward to being a part of the journey for students to earn the skills necessary to enter the workforce and provide valuable service to our communities. The Chester County Intermediate Unit is honored to be a part of the process of advancing the commitment of Governor Wolf to build a strong workforce and support programs such as the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant. The monies will allow the students to purchase the materials and tools they need in order to be successful not only in the program, but also in their budding careers,” said Joseph Fullerton, Director of Career, Technical and Customized Education at CCIU.

The CCIU provides services to the 12 school districts in Chester County, accounting for nearly 86,000 public and non-public school students and more than 6,000 educators. Major services include special education and compensatory education programs; career, technical and customized education; mentor training and staff development; technology initiatives; consortia for school business operations; and curriculum services.

Under Gov. Wolf, 87 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.6 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit the DCED website

