For the 4thTime, MetaSense, Inc Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,245 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216%

/EIN News/ -- West Berlin, NJ, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Metasense, Inc. is No. 2,245 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Working in medical staffing since 1999, MetaSense is a service-driven company determined to provide mission-critical staffing solutions to its clients seeking to fill positions in healthcare. Healthcare professionals deliver urgent and emergency care, always. During asignificant health crisis like COVID, theneed for healthcare professionals became obvious … and URGENT. And the expertise of MetaSense’s staffing to provide those workers was critical. But there is more to MetaSense’smission than just staffing. MetaSensetreatsits people like family.

“My wife is an anesthesiologist at a renowned hospital in New Jersey. I KNOW first-hand what goes on in the hearts and minds of a doctor when a major event like COVID-19 strikes. When we began placing clinicians during the 2020 COVID crisis, we had our staff’s well-being in focus. We knew we were not just placing highly skilled workers; we were placing front-line workers that would be responsible for saving lives. Metasense is proud to be part of the mission that helped save American lives,” Dr. Mehta stated.

The principles of perfection, precision, and efficiency in service with employee well-being are the driving force and the foundation of MetaSense and its work in healthcare staffing.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

MetaSense, Inc. is a service-driven, award-winning healthcare and technology staffing company. MetaSense Marketing creates marketing plans for its clients using its patented iMetaDexTM technology. Dr. Mehta reflects “I remember thinking that there must be a way to level the playing field. A way for small business to regain a competitive edge with organic search. This is when I founded MetaSense Marketing.” This unique technology helps the organization drive traffic for its staffing contracts and placements. Instead of keeping it to themselves, MetaSense uses this service to help discover other small businesses as they compete against much larger organizations.

As an organization, MetaSense aspires to be a unicorn. It also aspires to be a top innovator in staffing and digital marketing while always being committed to making others' lives better.

MetaSense will always challenge the status quo. "If we see a problem, we fix it. If something needed does not exist, we invent it. We will build on the incredible team in place, finding the best and brightest to join us as we grow."- Explained Dr. Mehta.

CONTACT:

NAME: JATIN V MEHTA

EMAIL: jmehta@metasenseusa.com

Phone Number: 856 873 9950 x 110

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.