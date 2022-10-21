Ebix Reaffirms Strong Business Outlook and Announces Formation of Strategic Investment Committee of Independent Board Members

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: "Ebix"), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, today announced provided an update on the state of its business while reaffirming a strong business outlook for the future.



Strategic Investment Committee – The Company announced that it has received inbound interest from several reputed strategic and institutional international players, for substantial investments in Ebix or/and its subsidiaries. Accordingly, the independent Board's Strategic Investment Committee will be evaluating any such offers, in consultation with its investment banking and legal advisors.

Investments in EbixCash – The Company also announced that its Indian subsidiary is exploring interest from a few reputed international players in taking a substantial minority investment in EbixCash, in line with the DRHP filed already.

Engagement of Investment Bankers – Ebix also declared that it is presently actively utilizing the services of a few reputed international Bankers to refinance its existing loan facilities. The Company also announced that it has received an exploratory term sheet from one of its existing lenders. The Company will announce further details on the refinancing front, once something firm has been agreed upon, on the refinancing side.

EbixCash IPO update – The Company is hopeful of an expeditious approval of its subsidiary's DRHP leading to filing of the RHP and the eventual IPO. Also, EbixCash has already received in-principal approval from the two stock exchanges BSE and NSE. The Company reaffirmed its commitment to an expeditious IPO in line with the Indian regulatory and compliance guidelines.

EbixCash Compliance update – EbixCash has received all the requisite license renewals for future periods for its various regulated businesses including foreign exchange, pre-paid card businesses, and the BBPOU licenses from the financial regulatory body governing such licenses; besides having cleared the inspection audit of the financial regulatory body successfully.

EbixCash Audit Update – Two independent joint statutory auditors for the consolidated India business have audited and filed the EbixCash audit for the 3-year period ended March 2022 and expressed an unqualified opinion on both - the consolidated India business and the Indian gift card subsidiary.

Consistent Compliance Oversight – The Company's accounting treatment of any of its EbixCash businesses has remained unchanged across its previous and present auditors, with strict compliance to accounting standards. The Company has the oversight of a highly respected independent Board including the former SEC Economics cell chairman, Former Chairman of Bombay stock exchange, former Executive Director Reserve Bank of India, Former Deputy Managing Director of India's largest Bank SBI amongst others. Besides, Ebix's consolidated SOX compliance is handled by EY, while its valuation is also handled by KPMG.

EbixCash Legal update – On July 7th 2022, the Company announced that the Delhi Court has blocked the publishing of a short document in India, with immediate effect. Further, the Court, vide its Order, directed Google LLC and Twitter, Inc to take down relevant URLs (as specified in the Order) from the Indian domain pertaining to the short report. The short report was further discredited with the subsequent filing of the 3-year audited financials by two independent auditors, besides the renewal of various regulatory licenses and clearance of various inspection audits by the relevant agencies.

Strong Financial Discipline – Ebix today reaffirmed its confidence in the business's continued cash generation abilities. The Company's financial discipline can be gauged from the fact that over the last 8 quarters, the Company has made cumulative cash payments aggregating $229 million just for cash taxes, shareholder dividends and lender principal & interest payments only. This includes principal payments of $71.7 million towards debt reduction.

Business Outlook – The Company reaffirmed its strong business outlook for its businesses worldwide. In spite of the drastic adverse impact of COVID-19 on some of its businesses wherein a few thousand people are employed (like travel, foreign exchange, remittance, consulting etc.), the Company has continued to clock EBITDA plus stock-based compensation run rate of $144 million as of June 30 th 2022. While the significant strengthening of the US dollar in recent times will have an adverse impact on its results, yet the Company believes that the post COVID 19 rebounding of many of the businesses is likely to benefit the Company in a good measure. The Company's travel and foreign exchange businesses continue to show great recovery post Covid-19, in Q3 2022 both year-over-year and sequentially. In Q2 2022, the forex businesses grew 199% year-over-year while travel businesses grew 399% year-over-year. The Company's bus exchange business last week secured the mandate to power the technology in all the buses run by India's largest state roadways corporation for a large western state. The Company will soon announce details of that award.



