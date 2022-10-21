Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,228 in the last 365 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at ASN Kidney Week 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA, a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 (ASN Kidney Week 2022), which will take place in Orlando, November 3-6, 2022.  

The poster titled, "Prevalence of Hyporesponse to Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Among Medicare Patients with CKD-Related Anemia According to Absolute or Weight-Based Definitions," poster number TH-PO666, will be presented during the Anemia and Iron Metabolism session on Thursday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT. View the abstract here: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2022/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3769598.  

ASN Kidney Week 2022 attendees can visit the Akebia Booth #1721.  

About Akebia Therapeutics 
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact 
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-announces-poster-presentation-at-asn-kidney-week-2022-301655111.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics

You just read:

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at ASN Kidney Week 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.