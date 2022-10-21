RenovoRx to Participate in ROTH Capital Deep Dive Webinar on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. ET

RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumors through its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform, today announced that the Company's CEO, Shaun Bagai, will participate in a ROTH Capital Partners Deep Dive webinar on Thursday, October 27th at 1 p.m. ET. To register for the event please visit RenovoRx Fireside Chat Registration.

During the webinar, Mr. Bagai will discuss the company's mission to become a leading provider in oncology therapy by disrupting standard of care (intravenous systemic chemotherapy) treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers, and how its unique RenovoTAMP therapy platform offers an innovative approach to delivering targeted chemotherapy to tumors. The goals of the RenovoTAMP therapy platform are to improve quality of life for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancer by reducing the debilitating side effects typical of standard of care chemotherapy treatment and to extend patient survival. Additionally, Mr. Bagai will review the Company's pivotal Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC clinical trial which has its first interim analysis targeted for reporting in the fourth quarter of this year. The webinar is open to the public and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the webinar.

ROTH Capital Deep Dive Webinar

Format: Webinar

Host: Scott Henry, CFA – Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Pharmaceuticals Research and the Medical Technology sector at ROTH Capital Partners

Participant: Shaun Bagai, CEO

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Register: RenovoRx Fireside Chat Registration

For additional information please contact KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing RenovoRx@KCSA.com.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx's lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx's patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes seven U.S. patents, one European patent and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website

