Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,228 in the last 365 days.

Altus Power, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Altus Power, Inc. AMPS today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 14, 2022. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day.

The call will feature prepared remarks from Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session which will also include Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altus Power.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor section of Altus Power's website at https://investors.altuspower.com/overview/default.aspx.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Altus Power's website and by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13733858. The replay will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company, serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across the nation, from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005061/en/

You just read:

Altus Power, Inc. Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.