Massachusetts Unemployment & Job Estimates for September 2022 

Boston, MA — – The state’s September total unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point over-the-month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 13,800 jobs in September. This follows last month’s revised gain of 800 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Construction. Employment now stands at 3,691,700. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 640,700 jobs.

From September 2021 to September 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 151,700 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Professional, Scientific, and Business Services.

The September unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was one-tenth of a percentage point below the national rate of 3.5 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force decreased by an estimated 13,500 from 3,763,000 in August, as 7,900 fewer residents were employed, and 5,600 fewer residents were unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 1.7 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – dropped two-tenths of a percentage point at 65.6 percent. Compared to September 2021, the labor force participation rate was the same.

September 2022 Employment Overview

Leisure and Hospitality gained 7,500 over the month. Over the year, 36,500 were added.

Education and Health Services gained 5,100 over the month. Over the year, 35,700 were added.

Construction gained 2,800 over the month. Over the year, 14,100 were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 2,600 over the month. Over the year, 19,900 were added.

Manufacturing gained 2,100 over the month. Over the year, 8,900 were added.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 2,000 over the month. Over the year, 32,700 were added.

Information lost 400 over the month. Over the year, 5,600 were added.

Other Services lost 900 over the month. Over the year, 2,200 were added.

Financial Activities lost 1,400 over the month. Over the year, 1,500 were lost.

Government lost 5,600 over the month. Over the year, 2,400 were lost.

Labor Force Overview

The September estimates show 3,620,300 Massachusetts residents were employed and 129,200 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,749,500. The unemployment rate at 3.4 percent dropped 0.2 percentage point from the revised August rate of 3.6 percent. Over-the-month, the September labor force declined by 13,500 from 3,763,000 in August, with 7,900 fewer residents employed and 5,600 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point at 65.6 percent over-the-month. The labor force was down 6,400 from the September 2021 estimate of 3,755,800, as 57,700 more residents were employed, and 64,100 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

Local area unemployment statistics for September 2022 will be released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The preliminary October 2022 and revised September 2022 unemployment rate, labor force and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022. See the 2022 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/economicresearch.

###