Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,166 in the last 365 days.

Global Partners LP to Host Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 4, 2022

Global Partners LP GLP (the "Partnership") today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 4, 2022. At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Partnership will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Eric Slifka, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory B. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8881 (International). The live and archived audio replay of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investors" portion of the Global Partners website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLP." For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005907/en/

You just read:

Global Partners LP to Host Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 4, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.