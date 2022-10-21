Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,227 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.4 million, up 44.4% from the prior quarter and 25.7% from the same period in the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.12, up 45.5% from the prior quarter and 25.8% from the same period in the prior year
  • Total loans held-for-investment ("HFI"), excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $108.9 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter and $367.8 million or 32.9% from the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $16.2 million or 2.2% from the prior quarter and $117.0 million or 18.1% from same period in the prior year, representing 49.9% of total deposits
  • Net interest margin (ex-PPP loans) of 4.97% compared to 4.57% for the prior quarter and 4.27% for the same period in the prior year
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.36% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.20% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, remained low at 0.27%
  • The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, an increase of $657 thousand compared to the prior quarter and was attributed to organic loan growth
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.29% in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $23.49 at September 30, 2022, up $0.81 from Q2'22 reflecting strong earnings that was partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on the securities portfolio
  • Private Bancorp of America, Inc. ("PBAM") remains well capitalized with Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.35% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. PBAM, ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the prior quarter.  

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "CalPrivate's core franchise demonstrated its resiliency by continuing to organically grow loans and deposits which resulted in strong growth in net interest income to $20.6 million, well ahead of last quarter's record. Additionally, while increasing our revenue growth, we continued our efforts to monitor and manage our non-interest expenses."

Sowers continued, "While global events and domestic uncertainty has put pressure on the overall financial markets and on the banking industry in general, our proven model of focusing on Relationships, Solutions, and Trust continues to resonate with our Clients and prospective Clients. Specifically, our ability to organically grow net loans (ex-PPP loans) by $108.9 million in Q3'22, which represented linked-quarter growth of 7.9%, attests to the success of our Team.

Additionally, while the Federal Reserve continued on its path to raise rates in the third quarter to combat inflationary pressures, our deep Client Relationships and Distinctively Different Service™, demonstrated by our remarkable net promoter score (NPS™) of 84, more than twice the score for the U.S. Banking Industry average, enabled the Bank to grow noninterest-bearing deposits by $16.2 million while keeping the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits low at 0.36%. While we anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase and the potential movement of funds from noninterest-bearing to interest bearing accounts will occur, we are staying very close to our Clients to ensure we are here for them in these uncertain times."

The rapidly changing economic climate has resulted in volatile interest rates, which has impacted the mark-to-market on the Bank's securities portfolio as well as the Bank's ability to originate and sell SBA 7a loans in the secondary market. Nonetheless, the Bank's vigilant efforts to monitor and manage non-interest expenses resulted in an efficiency ratio of 53.3% from 64.9% in the prior quarter.

While the industry faces significant headwinds, generational high inflation rates and an increased possibility of a recession, the Company continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to drive efficiency and to support the growth of our Relationship Teams committed to serving our Clients.

"The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition as shown by the organic growth in loans and deposits, despite a rising rate environment. Management and staff's ability to stay focused on providing Exceptional Client Service is readily apparent in the Company's impressive financial results," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, "We are pleased with CalPrivate's financial performance in the third quarter of 2022, however, we remain cautious on the overall economy. We are confident in Management's ability to react to developing global events that will impact the Bank domestically, including the very real possibility of a global recession due to significant geopolitical and economic challenges stemming from high inflation, increasing interest rates, energy supply constraints, volatile global politics, increased cyber security risks, and the on-going war in Ukraine."

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $20.6 million, representing an increase of $2.6 million or 14.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP average loan balances and higher interest rates. PPP interest and fee income was $123 thousand in Q3'22, compared to $224 thousand in Q2'22. As of September 30, 2022, only 4 PPP loans with total balances of $1.3 million remained unforgiven by the SBA. Interest expense on deposits increased $601 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 vs. the prior quarter due to higher average interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the deposit rates paid to Clients.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for Q3'22 was 4.99% compared to 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP-loans, the net interest margin for Q3'22 was 4.97% compared to 4.57% for the second quarter of 2022. The 0.38% increase in the as reported net interest margin for the third quarter was due to higher loan balances and higher loan yields. Average portfolio loan yields (ex-PPP) were 5.77% for Q3'22, compared to 5.33% for Q2'22, including loan prepayment fees. The yield on earning assets was 5.32% for Q3'22 compared with 4.80% for Q2'22 and the cost of funds was 0.36% for Q3'22 compared to 0.20% for Q2'22.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter was $1.3 million, an increase of $657 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2022. While the loan portfolio has not experienced any losses, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our ALLL to total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) of 1.29%. This level has been consistently in the range of 1.41% to 1.29% since September 2020, reflecting the current solid credit metrics in the portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and remained flat as compared to the second quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand, compared with $9.9 million with a 10.5% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $768 thousand in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $11.7 million for the third quarter representing a $873 thousand, or 6.9% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022. Much of the decrease was related to the increased accruals in the prior quarter for professional services and other expenses given the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan related to the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment has resulted in pressure on wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.7 billion representing an increase of $114.8 million or 7.1% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in assets for the second quarter was due to increases in loans supported by growth in deposits and wholesale borrowings from the FHLB. Total loans HFI increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 or $107.6 million, up 7.8%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $108.9 million, up 7.9%. Total deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 representing an increase of $89.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 49.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2022, the mark-to-market fair value net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio, which consisted mainly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, increased to pre-tax -$15.2 million from -$12.5 million from the prior quarter. The average duration of the Bank's securities portfolio is 4.4 years.

Asset Quality

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.3 million to $19.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.29% of total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative loss factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of September 30, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge-offs and classified assets were $15.9 million, up $4.8 million compared to Q2'22. Total classified assets consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.1 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 42.8%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.3 million and were 75% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

  Sep 30, 2022 (1) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Private Bancorp of America      
Tier I leverage ratio 8.64% 8.61% 8.85%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.35% 10.29% 10.31%
Total risk-based capital ratio 11.77% 12.99% 12.94%
       
CalPrivate Bank      
Tier I leverage ratio 9.57% 9.58% 9.72%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.36% 11.44% 11.93%
Total risk-based capital ratio 11.60% 12.79% 13.18%

      (1)   September 30, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. PBAM, is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank's website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
             
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 13,506     $ 15,694     $ 12,570    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   44,776       43,857       2,736    
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   43,891       29,241       123,247    
Total cash and due from banks   102,173       88,792       138,553    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   6,157       6,157       5,760    
Investment securities available for sale   107,332       113,565       93,099    
Loan held for sale   7,789       4,460       35,448    
Total loans held-for-investment   1,487,098       1,379,519       1,192,135    
Allowance for loan losses   (19,092 )     (17,776 )     (16,141 )  
Net loans   1,468,006       1,361,743       1,175,994    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   7,020       7,020       4,909    
Right of use asset   2,669       3,037       4,115    
Premises and equipment, net   2,040       2,640       2,459    
Servicing assets, net   3,502       3,515       2,374    
Deferred tax asset   7,212       9,229       6,256    
Accrued interest receivable   4,262       3,855       3,404    
Other assets   8,739       8,089       2,311    
Total assets $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,474,682    
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
             
Liabilities            
Noninterest bearing $ 763,227     $ 747,006     $ 646,233    
Interest Bearing   767,371       693,646       667,012    
Total deposits   1,530,598       1,440,652       1,313,245    
FHLB borrowings   30,000       10,000       10,000    
Other borrowings   17,952       17,950       17,945    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   13,417       13,305       11,613    
Total liabilities   1,591,967       1,481,907       1,352,803    
             
Shareholders' equity            
Common stock   71,671       71,516       70,470    
Additional paid-in capital   3,568       3,368       3,465    
Retained earnings   70,386       64,036       47,845    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (10,691 )     (8,725 )     99    
Total stockholders' equity   134,934       130,195       121,879    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,474,682    
             


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Interest Income                    
Loans   $ 21,028   $ 17,931   $ 16,068   $ 56,205   $ 44,865
Investment securities     578     571     330     1,550     986
Deposits in other financial institutions     372     204     60     711     158
Total interest income     21,978     18,706     16,458     58,466     46,009
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     1,011     410     409     1,748     1,336
Borrowings     364     313     332     991     2,571
Total interest expense     1,375     723     741     2,739     3,907
                     
Net interest income     20,603     17,983     15,717     55,727     42,102
Provision for loan losses     1,316     659     433     2,118     1,879
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     19,287     17,324     15,284     53,609     40,223
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     306     299     236     887     691
Net gain on sale of loans     647     768     1,837     3,886     5,639
Other noninterest income     452     375     316     1,184     736
Total noninterest income     1,405     1,442     2,389     5,957     7,066
                     
Noninterest expense:                    
Salary and employee benefits     7,261     7,374     6,595     21,948     17,476
Occupancy and equipment     756     808     1,484     2,287     3,114
Data processing     993     824     799     2,469     2,124
Professional services     1,493     1,835     552     4,243     1,994
Other expenses     1,224     1,759     1,034     4,222     2,688
Total noninterest expense     11,727     12,600     10,464     35,169     27,396
                     
Income before provision for income taxes     8,965     6,166     7,209     24,397     19,893
Provision for income taxes     2,614     1,769     2,158     7,131     5,942
Net income   $ 6,351   $ 4,397   $ 5,051   $ 17,266   $ 13,951
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 6,306   $ 4,347   $ 4,984   $ 17,115   $ 13,744
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.14   $ 0.78   $ 0.90   $ 3.08   $ 2.48
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.12   $ 0.77   $ 0.89   $ 3.03   $ 2.45
                     
Average shares outstanding     5,549,480     5,543,065     5,543,403     5,559,122     5,531,590
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,640,841     5,639,282     5,629,900     5,657,117     5,611,616


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                                     
    For the three months ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 77,353   $ 372   1.91 %   $ 100,017   $ 204   0.82 %   $ 142,647   $ 60   0.17 %
Investment securities     122,184     578   1.89 %     125,550     571   1.82 %     92,458     330   1.43 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,438,489     21,028   5.80 %     1,339,095     17,931   5.37 %     1,185,865     16,068   5.38 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,638,026     21,978   5.32 %     1,564,662     18,706   4.80 %     1,420,970     16,458   4.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets     27,465             27,614             21,308        
Total Assets   $ 1,665,491           $ 1,592,276           $ 1,442,278        
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 92,986   $ 166   0.71 %   $ 87,682   $ 54   0.25 %   $ 68,618   $ 14   0.08 %
Money market     535,473     680   0.50 %     492,838     241   0.20 %     493,289     245   0.20 %
Savings deposits     13,437     8   0.24 %     14,216     3   0.01 %     9,639     3   0.12 %
Certificates of deposit     69,676     157   0.89 %     67,184     112   0.66 %     68,761     147   0.85 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     711,572     1,011   0.56 %     661,920     410   0.25 %     640,307     409   0.25 %
                                     
FHLB advances     15,299     92   2.39 %     10,000     42   1.64 %     14,783     60   1.61 %
Other borrowings     17,951     272   6.06 %     17,948     271   6.06 %     17,944     272   6.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     33,250     364   4.34 %     27,948     313   4.49 %     32,727     332   4.02 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     771,167             757,728             636,042        
Total Funding Sources     1,515,989     1,375   0.36 %     1,447,596     723   0.20 %     1,309,076     741   0.22 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     4,775             11,891             12,584        
Shareholders' equity     144,727             132,789             120,618        
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,665,491           $ 1,592,276           $ 1,442,278        
                                     
Net interest income/spread       $ 20,603   4.96 %       $ 17,983   4.60 %       $ 15,717   4.38 %
Net interest margin           4.99 %           4.61 %           4.39 %
                                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                           
    For the nine months ended  
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                          
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 97,946   $ 711   0.97 %   $ 172,601   $ 158   0.12 %  
Investment securities     119,042     1,550   1.74 %     80,061     986   1.65 %  
Loans     1,349,382     56,205   5.57 %     1,119,400     44,865   5.36 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,566,370     58,466   4.99 %     1,372,062     46,009   4.48 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     25,751             20,023          
Total Assets   $ 1,592,121           $ 1,392,085          
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 86,461   $ 235   0.36 %   $ 64,020   $ 36   0.08 %  
Money market     508,956     1,115   0.29 %     449,920     713   0.21 %  
Savings deposits     13,725     15   0.15 %     9,215     7   0.10 %  
Certificates of deposit     68,466     383   0.75 %     81,490     580   0.95 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     677,608     1,748   0.34 %     604,645     1,336   0.30 %  
                           
FHLB advances     11,786     175   1.99 %     42,784     1,756   5.49 %  
Other borrowings     17,949     816   6.08 %     17,942     815   6.07 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     29,735     991   4.46 %     60,726     2,571   5.66 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits     737,578             597,992          
Total Funding Sources     1,444,921     2,739   0.25 %     1,263,363     3,907   0.41 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     12,955             13,421          
Shareholders' equity     134,245             115,301          
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,592,121           $ 1,392,085          
                           
Net interest income/spread       $ 55,727   4.74 %       $ 42,102   4.07 %  
Net interest margin           4.76 %           4.10 %  
                           


  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Balance Sheets  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 102,173     $ 88,792     $ 124,015     $ 149,085     $ 138,553    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   6,157       6,157       5,817       5,760       5,760    
Investment securities   107,332       113,565       114,382       102,065       93,099    
Loans held for sale   7,789       4,460       1,999       24,658       35,448    
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)   1,485,749       1,376,801       1,276,043       1,188,634       1,117,983    
SBA PPP loans   1,349       2,718       8,795       35,524       74,152    
Allowance for loan losses   (19,092 )     (17,776 )     (17,117 )     (16,975 )     (16,141 )  
Net loans   1,468,006       1,361,743       1,267,721       1,207,183       1,175,994    
Right of use asset   2,669       3,037       3,400       3,760       4,115    
Premises and equipment, net   2,040       2,640       2,813       2,294       2,459    
Other assets and interest receivable   30,735       31,708       25,335       22,279       19,254    
Total assets $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,545,482     $ 1,517,084     $ 1,474,682    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Noninterest Bearing $ 763,227     $ 747,006     $ 724,469     $ 682,589     $ 646,233    
Interest Bearing   767,371       693,646       646,545       663,074       667,012    
Total Deposits   1,530,598       1,440,652       1,371,014       1,345,663       1,313,245    
Borrowings   47,952       27,950       27,948       27,947       27,945    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   13,417       13,305       14,630       15,110       11,613    
Total liabilities   1,591,967       1,481,907       1,413,592       1,388,720       1,352,803    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   71,671       71,516       70,899       70,850       70,470    
Additional paid-in capital   3,568       3,368       3,602       3,343       3,465    
Retained earnings   70,386       64,036       61,424       54,922       47,845    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (10,691 )     (8,725 )     (4,035 )     (751 )     99    
Total shareholders' equity   134,934       130,195       131,890       128,364       121,879    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,545,482     $ 1,517,084     $ 1,474,682    
                     
Book value per common share $ 24.12     $ 23.31     $ 23.42     $ 22.81     $ 21.70    
Tangible book value per common share $ 23.49     $ 22.68     $ 22.80     $ 22.26     $ 21.27    
Shares outstanding   5,594,380       5,584,465       5,630,993       5,627,735       5,617,273    
                     
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.64 %     8.61 %     8.85 %     8.42 %     8.19 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   9.35 %     10.29 %     10.31 %     10.63 %     10.64 %  
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   9.35 %     10.29 %     10.31 %     10.63 %     10.64 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   11.77 %     12.99 %     12.94 %     13.38 %     13.48 %  
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.20 %     8.37 %     8.59 %     8.36 %     8.15 %  
                     
1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2022                    


  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021
Interest income $ 21,978     $ 18,706     $ 17,781     $ 17,356     $ 16,458  
Interest expense   1,375       723       640       667       741  
Net interest income   20,603       17,983       17,141       16,689       15,717  
Provision for loan losses   1,316       659       142       834       433  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   19,287       17,324       16,999       15,855       15,284  
                   
Noninterest income   1,405       1,442       3,109       4,265       2,389  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   7,261       7,374       7,313       6,492       6,595  
Occupancy and equipment   756       808       723       741       1,484  
Data processing   993       824       653       703       799  
Professional services   1,493       1,835       915       843       552  
Other expenses   1,224       1,759       1,255       1,060       1,034  
Total noninterest expense   11,727       12,600       10,859       9,839       10,464  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   8,965       6,166       9,249       10,281       7,209  
Income taxes   2,614       1,769       2,747       2,986       2,158  
Net income $ 6,351     $ 4,397     $ 6,502     $ 7,295     $ 5,051  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,306     $ 4,347     $ 6,432     $ 7,204     $ 4,984  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 1.14     $ 0.78     $ 1.16     $ 1.30     $ 0.90  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12     $ 0.77     $ 1.13     $ 1.28     $ 0.89  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,549,480       5,543,065       5,568,400       5,547,422       5,543,403  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,640,841       5,639,282       5,672,701       5,638,186       5,629,900  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2021
ROAA   1.51 %     1.11 %     1.74 %     1.91 %     1.39 %
ROAE   17.41 %     13.28 %     19.91 %     22.72 %     16.61 %
ROTE (1)   17.85 %     13.64 %     20.43 %     23.25 %     16.94 %
Net interest margin   4.99 %     4.61 %     4.65 %     4.44 %     4.39 %
Net interest spread   4.96 %     4.60 %     4.63 %     4.43 %     4.38 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   53.29 %     64.86 %     53.62 %     46.96 %     57.79 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.79 %     3.21 %     2.90 %     2.58 %     2.88 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.            


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
(Unaudited)  
                     
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  For the three months ended  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Total assets $ 1,665,491     $ 1,592,276     $ 1,516,352     $ 1,514,583     $ 1,442,278    
Earning assets $ 1,638,026     $ 1,564,662     $ 1,494,850     $ 1,490,235     $ 1,420,970    
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,438,489     $ 1,339,095     $ 1,268,695     $ 1,222,234     $ 1,185,865    
Total deposits $ 1,482,740     $ 1,419,648     $ 1,341,631     $ 1,346,777     $ 1,276,349    
Total equity $ 144,727     $ 132,789     $ 132,472     $ 127,387     $ 120,618    
                     
                     
  Loan Balances by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Real estate - investor owned $ 403,950     $ 390,628     $ 350,152     $ 324,167     $ 307,469    
Real estate - owner occupied   382,689       359,270       371,840       339,081       329,985    
Real estate - multifamily   136,841       121,693       105,964       97,285       82,460    
Real estate - single family   107,728       94,212       89,630       86,399       81,239    
Commercial business   393,020       359,692       307,421       294,944       274,708    
SBA PPP loans   1,349       2,718       8,795       35,524       74,152    
Land and construction   55,418       44,856       44,856       39,702       34,996    
Consumer   6,103       6,450       6,180       7,049       7,126    
Total loans held for investment $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519     $ 1,284,838     $ 1,224,151     $ 1,192,135    
                     
                     
  Deposits by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Non interest bearing DDA $ 763,227     $ 747,006     $ 724,469     $ 682,589     $ 646,233    
Interest bearing DDA   95,677       93,405       75,904       81,788       68,056    
Savings & MMA   591,408       533,145       503,552       513,070       530,782    
Retail CD   3,478       3,387       3,384       5,281       5,633    
Jumbo CD   76,808       63,709       63,705       62,935       62,541    
Total deposits $ 1,530,598     $ 1,440,652     $ 1,371,014     $ 1,345,663     $ 1,313,245    
                     
                     
  Asset Quality  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021  
Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519     $ 1,284,838     $ 1,224,151     $ 1,192,135    
Allowance for Loan Losses $ (19,092 )   $ (17,776 )   $ (17,117 )   $ (16,975 )   $ (16,141 )  
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 200    
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonaccrual loans $ 4,593     $ 1,453     $ 1,453     $ 1,510     $ 1,494    
                     
NPAs / Assets   0.27 %     0.09 %     0.09 %     0.10 %     0.10 %  
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO   0.31 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.12 %  
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI   1.28 %     1.29 %     1.33 %     1.39 %     1.35 %  
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   415.68 %     1223.40 %     1178.05 %     1124.11 %     1080.39 %  
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pre-tax pre-provision income, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
                   
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
  For the three months ended
  Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021   Sep 30, 2021
Efficiency Ratio                  
Noninterest expense $ 11,727     $ 12,600     $ 10,859     $ 9,839     $ 10,464  
Net interest income   20,603       17,983       17,141       16,689       15,717  
Noninterest income   1,405       1,442       3,109       4,265       2,389  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   22,008       19,425       20,250       20,954       18,106  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   53.3 %     64.9 %     53.6 %     47.0 %     57.8 %
                   
Pre-tax pre-provision income                  
Net interest income $ 20,603     $ 17,983     $ 17,141     $ 16,689     $ 15,717  
Noninterest income   1,405       1,442       3,109       4,265       2,389  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   22,008       19,425       20,250       20,954       18,106  
Less: Noninterest expense   11,727       12,600       10,859       9,839       10,464  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 10,281     $ 6,825     $ 9,391     $ 11,115     $ 7,642  
                   
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                
Net income $ 6,351     $ 4,397     $ 6,502     $ 7,295     $ 5,051  
Average assets   1,665,491       1,592,276       1,516,352       1,514,583       1,442,278  
Average shareholders' equity   144,727       132,789       132,472       127,387       120,618  
Less: Average intangible assets   3,599       3,490       3,379       2,908       2,337  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   141,128       129,299       129,093       124,479       118,281  
                   
Return on average assets   1.51 %     1.11 %     1.74 %     1.91 %     1.39 %
Return on average equity   17.41 %     13.28 %     19.91 %     22.72 %     16.61 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   17.85 %     13.64 %     20.43 %     23.25 %     16.94 %
                   
Tanigible book value per share                  
Total equity   134,934       130,195       131,890       128,364       121,879  
Less: Total intangible assets   3,502       3,525       3,079       2,374       1,789  
Total tangible equity   131,432       126,670       128,811       125,990       120,090  
Shares outstanding   5,594,380       5,584,465       5,630,993       5,627,735       5,617,273  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.49     $ 22.68     $ 22.80     $ 22.26     $ 21.27  
                   

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.