Edible Garden Announces New Greenhouse Grown Salad Kits; Set to Launch First at Meijer Locations Across the Midwest





Three Sustainable and Locally Grown Salad Kits Now Available:

Caesar Salad, Crisp Ranch, and Baby Arugula

Developed For Convenience and Aligned with

Consumer Consumption Trends

BELVIDERE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, today announced that the Company is adding three new, greenhouse grown, salad kits to its list of SKUs, all containing the Company's locally grown, sustainable, cut lettuce, along with everything else needed to make a salad. Two of the new salad kits will initially launch in Meijer retail locations across the Midwest.

Edible Garden's New Greenhouse Grown Salad Kits

The first three salad kits in production include a Caesar Salad kit, featuring baby romaine lettuce; a Crispy Ranch kit, featuring crispy green leaf lettuce; and a Balsamic Vinaigrette kit, featuring spring mix lettuce. The kits will include all the ingredients necessary to make a salad including dressing, croutons, cheese, and more.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited to offer our customers a salad kit solution where the main ingredient, the lettuce, is the same Edible Garden sustainable and locally grown cut lettuce that our customers have come to enjoy. By offering greenhouse grown salad kits, we are elevating and expanding our presence within the CEA category. These three kits are just the beginning in this category, as we currently have additional kits in development. The kits feature sustainably grown, GMO free, ingredients produced by local growers in the Midwest. By growing the product closer to the distribution centers, it also aligns with our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach by extending shelf life and reducing shrinkage, making this a win-win for our retail partners as well as their customers. In addition, the packaging for the kits contains 40% less plastic than other comparable items, another way that we are trying to reduce our CO 2 footprint."

"We are delighted to partner with Meijer on the initial rollout of these first two salad kits, which we believe align with the growing demand for healthier, sustainably grown foods, while at the same time making food preparation faster and easier for the consumer. Meijer has consistently demonstrated their foresight in understanding consumer trends, as well as their commitment to sustainability and the environment. We look forward expanding our partnership with them as we add new product extensions and deepen our penetration within their network, spanning Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "look forward," "objective," "plan," "seek," "strategy," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

