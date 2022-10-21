Submit Release
Paya to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 4, 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA ("Paya Holdings", "Paya" or the "Company"), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Paya CEO Jeff Hack and CFO Glenn Renzulli will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on November 4, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Paya's website at https://investors.paya.com/. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at Paya Holdings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Paya's website.

About Paya

Paya PAYA is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with operations in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX.

