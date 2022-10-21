RYAM Recognized as a Top Company Advancing Women in the Boardroom

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM, a global leader in the production of renewable, cellulose-based specialty materials, has been recognized by Women Executive Leadership (WEL) for accelerating gender diversity in the boardroom.

RYAM credits its culture of innovation to the unique viewpoints each person brings to the boardroom, office, and manufacturing facilities. That culture starts at the top with its board of directors, which now includes more women than at any point in the company's history. The board is led by Chair Lisa Palumbo.

"This recognition reflects RYAM's strong commitment to developing a workforce that is representative of the communities in which we operate," said Lisa Palumbo, Chair of the Board. "RYAM is proud to have earned a place on WEL's list of top public companies for their advancements in accelerating gender diversity on their board of directors since 2017."

In addition to elevating more women to leadership positions within the Company, RYAM strives to create a company culture in which all employees feel respected, valued and have an equal opportunity to learn, grow and contribute to the Company.

"RYAM greatly values women throughout our organization who help shape our Company's future. Elevating more women in leadership roles is an important part of realizing that future," said De Lyle W. Bloomquist, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our board's diversity, experience, skill and strategic vision are important assets that help fuel innovation and drive our focus on customers and continuous improvement."

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, RYAM employs just over 2,500 people and generated $1.4 billion of revenues in 2021. More information is available at www.RYAMglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005981/en/