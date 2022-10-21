TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Prof. Dr. Erkan Arıklı Visits EMU

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Minister of Public Works and Transportation Prof. Dr. Erkan Arıklı visited Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 at 14:30. TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transportation Private Secretary Hande Güzoğlu, EMU Board of Trustees members Kadir Yel, Ersun Kutup, Halil Orun and Hasan Esen, Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu and Vice Rector for Technical and Administrative Affairs Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy were present during the visit.

“We Aspire that the Contributions to EMU Budget to Increase”

Speaking during the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated university’s contentedness on the Minister Arıklı’s visit to the EMU. Stating that as a state university, EMU always fulfills its duties in terms of education, research and service to the community, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that a significant number of students from the TRNC, the Republic of Turkey and foreign countries preferred EMU in the 2022-2023 Academic Year. Noting that the visit’s agenda on the TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and the Council of Ministers, the government and the state supporting EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined that beyond being one of the 21 universities in the TRNC, EMU is the oldest and the only state university established by law. Prof. Dr. Hocanın touched on EMU’s mission including compliance with all legal regulations, setting an example in this regard, taking legal steps regarding the personal rights of faculty members and the guarantees of their employees, organizing plans, projects, programs related to taking steps towards strategic goals, and providing state institutions with advanced manpower.

Stating that serving the society is one of the most important duties of EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said that EMU not only organizes educational events and seminars but also supports social, cultural, sportive and other activities especially in Famagusta and TRNC in general. Emphasizing that they want to feel more support of the state in this sense, Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that only less than 1% of EMU's budget has been covered by the state in recent years, and that this situation has limited EMU's activities as a state university. Expressing the university’s desire that the state's contribution to the EMU budget to reach higher levels as in the past, Prof. Dr. Hocanın pointed out the importance of this in terms of increasing added value. Stating that there were some problems in transportation of students at the beginning of the academic semester, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said that they believe that Minister Arıklı will increasingly continue to support EMU to overcome these challenges.

“EMU should be Seriously Supported”

TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Prof. Dr. Erhan Arıklı reminded everyone that he is a local of Famagusta and therefore, he is to follow EMU’s struggles. Noting that if EMU is in trouble, Famagusta and therefore the country will be in trouble, Minister Arıklı emphasized that EMU is the flagship of TRNC higher education. Underlining that EMU is an institution that sets an example for other universities and has almost become an idol brand, Minister Arıklı expressed that they are aware of the problems experienced at the university and that the budget in particular is causing serious problems for EMU. Stating that most of the students who come to EMU are scholarship students, Minister Arıklı said that the students contribute very little to EMU, but they have a great contribution to Famagusta and the TRNC, therefore EMU should be seriously supported. Adding that EMU competes not only with universities in the TRNC, but also with foundation universities in Turkey and universities in the Balkan countries, Minister Arıklı pointed out that it is necessary to create opportunities in order to bring students and satisfy them here. Stating that this is not only the duty of EMU but also the state, Minister Arıklı noted that every student who graduates from this university will contribute to the promotion of the country as an honorary representative of the TRNC in the country they go to.

“Implementing a Public Transportation System”

Stating that they will fulfill their obligations as the Ministry, and that it is their duty to solve other problems as soon as possible, Minister Arıklı stated that he visited EMU to listen to these problems in person. Mentioning that the most important issue is transportation, Minister Arıklı emphasized that transportation brings a burden to universities and that they have to establish public transportation by taking this burden off the shoulders of universities. Stating that there are good examples in the Republic of Turkey regarding this issue, Minister Arıklı asked the public to follow the support given by the Municipality of Kayseri to them in this regard. Expressing that the ministry can request expert support from EMU in this regard, Minister Arıklı said, “We will implement the public transportation system in a very short time and we will eliminate the public transportation problem on all universities”. Noting that these efforts have reached a certain point, Minister Arıklı stated that they aim to implement public transportation in the next year. Minister Arıklı stated that it is one of their most important duties to provide students with the opportunity to travel and get to know the whole country with these public transportation vehicles, and added by saying: “I found that many students who graduated from Famagusta never went to Lefke or Güzelyurt. I am sad. At the same time, I see that students studying at universities in Nicosia do not go to Famagusta or Iskele. Because there is no public transport. We are working hard to eliminate it. When we eliminate the transportation problem, we will make a serious contribution to our universities”.

Following the speeches, Minister Prof. Dr. Arıklı answered the questions of the press members. At the end of the meeting, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented EMU souvenirs to Minister Prof. Dr. Arıklı.