Concannon Miller Team Members Join CLA, Growing Florida, Pennsylvania Reach

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, PA and St. Petersburg, FL, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that Concannon Miller team members will join CLA on November 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s Pennsylvania team to more than 330 people and its Florida team to more than 450 people.

“We take our clients’ needs to heart and commit to fully understanding their business and their goals, both professional and personal,” said Ted Witman, Concannon Miller president and COO. “CLA shares this promise, which is a key reason behind our decision to join the firm.”

Incorporated in 1962, with roots going back to the 1920s, Concannon Miller has grown to a full service tax, accounting, and consulting firm providing vision, strategy and insight to help businesses work better and people work smarter.

From large, privately-held manufacturers and distributors to small- and mid-sized businesses to McDonald’s franchisees to families and nonprofits, Concannon Miller serves a wide variety of individuals and industries.

“Growth for CLA is about enhancing our ability to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “We’re always seeking ways to help — whether personal, financial, or business. Welcoming the Concannon Miller team members supports our promise to know and help those around us.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

“Clients share their dreams and top challenges with us,” continued Witman. “A simple conversation about where a person is headed can turn into a solid, data-driven plan to navigate the future with confidence. Together, we can get you there.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination commented, “CLA continues on its magical journey of adding deep and specialized talent to the firm. What is notable here are two distinct qualities Concannon Miller team members bring to the table — experience at one of the preeminent accounting and tax firms in Lehigh Valley and also ‘famous’ nationally in serving McDonald’s franchisees.”

The 130+ former Concannon Miller team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and St. Petersburg, Florida.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

