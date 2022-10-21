Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Size Worth $2,633.4 Million by 2028 | CAGR 30.5% | The Insight Partners
Growing Awareness About Benefits of Meditation is Driving Mindfulness Meditation Application MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled "Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Operating System (iOS, Android, and Others) and End User (Individual and Corporate)”. The mindfulness meditation application market size is projected to grow from US$ 533.2 million in 2022 to US$ 2,633.4 million by 2028; the mindfulness meditation application market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2028.
Global Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 533.2 Million in 2022
Market Size Value by-US$ 2,633.4 Million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2022-2028
Base Year- 2022
No. of Pages-128
No. of Tables- 61
No. of Charts & Figures- 70
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Operating System, and End User
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
In recent years, the rapid change of pace, emphasis on productivity, and the stressful nature of all daily activities have created an extraordinary awareness of meditation. Generation X uses mindfulness as a personal practice to differentiate themselves from their competitors, and millennials use it as a team-building exercise. Furthermore, institutions and organizations of all shapes and sizes are building on this growing research base.
Mindfulness Meditation Application Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Breethe; House of Deeprelax; Headspace; Inner Explorer, Inc; Meditation Moments; Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd.; Simple Habit, Inc.; Smiling Mind; Ten Percent Happier; and The Mindfulness App are among the leading players operating in the mindfulness meditation application market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mindfulness Meditation Application Market
The COVID-19 pandemic affected most businesses globally. The pandemic had a huge impact on the global economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis has hampered the business activities in the IT industries. The pandemic hampered the business dynamics in every possible industry in its initial days. Further, the arrival of the pandemic in 2020 prompted a slew of challenges for global market operations. Healthcare infrastructures, the education sector, and corporates faced numerous challenges owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The pandemic moved economies; however, the impact of COVID-19 on the mobile app industry has been limited. During the first half of 2020, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic slightly negatively impacted the mobile app industry. However, in the second half of 2020, app developers witnessed an upward trend in their revenues, especially in remote work, healthcare, and education sectors.
Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Insights
The mindfulness meditation application market is segmented into operating system, end user, and geography. The market analysis by operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others. The market analysis by end user, the market is segmented into individual and corporate. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America).
