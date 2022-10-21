Mobile Phone Accessories Market Demand is Anticipated to be Valued at US$ 177.13 Million by 2032 | Discover Intriguing Data Analysis by the Experts at Future Market Insights, Inc.

US is expected to be the most opportunistic with a 67% share of the total mobile phone accessories market. Mobile Phone Accessories Market to expand at a 6.7% value CAGR by 2032, Driven by Integration of Advanced Functionalities in Smartphones.

The global mobile phone accessories market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 177.13 Mn by 2032, with demand growing at a positive CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 86.6 Mn in 2021, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 92.61 Mn in 2022. The heightened use of smartphones and the prevailing digitalization are driving the growth of the mobile phone accessories market.



Mobile phone accessories are supplementary items that ensure greater functionality for smartphones. Chargers, screen guards, cases, power banks, cables, headphones, batteries, pop sockets, mounts and stands, memory cards, speakers, and many others fall under the category of mobile phone accessories. These products attract consumers by making them more compatible and easy for them to access their cell phones.

In addition, technological enhancements coupled with the need for the effective maintenance of mobile phones aid the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. The high market penetration of smartphones and different handheld mobile devices further fuels the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. Again, there has been constant progress in mobile phone technology, and with its increasingly diverse usage, mobile application accessories are gaining high demand. Further, mobile accessories help enhance user experience and accessibility and support different technological advancements. All of these considerations contribute to the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

“Technological advancements and the popularity of wireless technology will likely propel the global growth of mobile phone accessories market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

North America will offer several profitable opportunities to the mobile phone accessories market.

Power banks will experience high demand in North America.

The United States will account for 78% of the overall market share.

Audio industry will propel market growth in the U.K.

Presence of massive manufacturing units in China presents lucrative prospects for the target market.

Rapid adoption of 5G will generate new opportunities for the target market in India

Competitive Landscape

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Logitech International S.A., Harman International Industries, Incorporated Plantronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Incipio Group, Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc., Cambridge Soundworks Inc., Bscstore Inc., The Case Factory, TYLT, Ballistic, Moftware Inc., Seidio Inc., SincoCase International Industrial, Case Mate Inc., and GN Group among others are some of the major players in the mobile phone accessories market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on R&D efforts and product innovation to increase their consumer base. These enterprises are implementing technological advancements into their products and releasing new products to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile phone accessories market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope,

The market is segmented on the basis of product type (power banks, batteries, chargers (wired, wireless), protective cases & covers, headsets, portable speakers, memory cards, data cables, mount & stands, selfie stick, others (stylus pen)), packaging type (mobile phone accessories in folding cartons, mobile phone accessories in clear view boxes, mobile phone accessories in pouches & bags, mobile phone accessories in clamshells, mobile phone accessories in blister packs, mobile phone accessories in trays), sales category (by brands, by 3rd parties, by white labels/ no name brands), price range (premium mobile phone accessories, mid mobile phone accessories, low mobile phone accessories), sales channel (mobile phone accessories in retail outlets (multi-brand outlets), mobile phone accessories in electronic stores, mobile phone accessories in franchise outlets, mobile phone accessories in exclusive stores (branded stores), mobile phone accessories in e-commerce), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, North America is anticipated to present remarkable growth in the mobile phone accessories market. Canada and the United States are leading the target market growth with the United States accounting for 78% of the market share. Technological advancements, swift digitalization, and deep market penetration of smartphones propel the target market growth in the U.S.

In Europe, the mobile phone accessories market is expected to present substantial growth in the United Kingdom. The constant technological progress in different audio devices is spurring the target market growth in this country. Advancements in wireless technology coupled with a preference for on-the-go music also contribute to this growth. India and China in the Asia Pacific region will also demonstrate notable growth in the mobile phone accessories market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled Mobile Phone Accessories Industry Survey

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type:

Power Banks

Batteries

Chargers

Wired

Wireless

Protective Cases & Covers

Headsets

Portable Speakers

Memory Cards

Data Cables

Mount & Stands

Selfie Stick

Others (Stylus Pen)



Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Packaging Type:

Mobile Phone Accessories in Folding Cartons

Mobile Phone Accessories in Clear View Boxes

Mobile Phone Accessories in Pouches & Bags

Mobile Phone Accessories in Clamshells

Mobile Phone Accessories in Blister Packs

Mobile Phone Accessories in Trays

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Sales Category:

By Brands

By 3rd Parties

By White Labels/No Name Brands



Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Price Range:

Premium Mobile Phone Accessories

Mid Mobile Phone Accessories

Low Mobile Phone Accessories



Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Sales Channel:

Mobile Phone Accessories in Retail Outlets (Multi-Brand Outlets)

Mobile Phone Accessories in Electronic Stores

Mobile Phone Accessories in Franchise Outlets

Mobile Phone Accessories in Exclusive Stores (Branded Stores)

Mobile Phone Accessories in E-Commerce



Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Region:

North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Latin America Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market

East Asia Mobile Phone Accessories Market

South Asia Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Oceania Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Increasing Usage of Stereo Bluetooth Technology with Noise-Cancelling Solutions

3.2. Global Expansion of the 5G Technology

3.3. Protective Cases & Covers are Gaining Popularity as Fashion Accessories

3.4. Growing Adoption Wireless Devices Due to Advancements in Wireless Technology

3.5. Companies are Focusing on R&D for the Development of New Products

Read More TOC……

