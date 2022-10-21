10-21-2022 WEST VIRGINIA WINS BATCHY AWARD FOR 2021 HOLIDAY COMMERCIAL

VANCOUVER, CANADA- The West Virginia Lottery claimed a “Batchy Award” during this week’s World Lottery Summit in Vancouver, Canada, in partnership with North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

The West Virginia Lottery, in partnership with its advertising agency The Manahan Group, won the Special Category for a Television Campaign Under $25,000, claiming the plaudit for their 2021 “Be A Little Elf-ish” animated holiday spot.

The award is the first Batchy honor for the WV Lottery since 2019, when the Fiscal Year 2018 Progress Report brought home the hardware.

The NASPL Batchy Awards are named in honor of Ralph Batch, who became the first president of NASPL in 1971 and was known as the “Dean of Lottery Directors”. The Batchy Awards honor his memory by recognizing lottery advertising that achieves the level of excellence Batch upheld throughout his entire career.

The winners of each award are selected by a panel of peers from NASPL-member lotteries and awards are given for 36 different advertising categories that range from best use of humor in TV advertising to best Corporate Communications/Retailer Newsletters to best radio advertising to internal communications.