I-80 EB is Closed in Northumberland and Montour Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Montour County, due to a tractor trailer rollover.

A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



