Lane Restrictions Next Week on Main Street in Watsontown Borough, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.

On Tuesday, October 25, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing patching on Main Street in Watsontown between Third Street / Franklin Street and Fourth Street. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:30 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202, magbaker@pa.gov.

