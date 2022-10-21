POSTPONNED: Installation of Sign Structures and Dynamic Message Signs in Indiana and Armstrong Counties will have Lane Closures on State Routes 22 and 28.

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a postponement of the traffic disruption on State Route 22 Eastbound and Westbound in Indiana County and near State Route 28 Slate Lick Exit 18 in Armstrong County for the installation of sign structures and Dynamic Message Signs (DMSs).



Previously scheduled for October 21, the project has been postponed until further notice.



Power Contracting Company, of Carnegie, PA is completing the $864,700 project which is estimated to be completed by the end of December 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

