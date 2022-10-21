Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights



Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.4 million, up 44.4% from the prior quarter and 25.7% from the same period in the prior year

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.12, up 45.5% from the prior quarter and 25.8% from the same period in the prior year

Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, reached $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $108.9 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter and $367.8 million or 32.9% from the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $16.2 million or 2.2% from the prior quarter and $117.0 million or 18.1% from same period in the prior year, representing 49.9% of total deposits

Net interest margin (ex-PPP loans) of 4.97% compared to 4.57% for the prior quarter and 4.27% for the same period in the prior year

Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.36% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.20% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, remained low at 0.27%

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, an increase of $657 thousand compared to the prior quarter and was attributed to organic loan growth

Allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.29% in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share was $23.49 at September 30, 2022, up $0.81 from Q2’22 reflecting strong earnings that was partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on the securities portfolio

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) remains well capitalized with Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.35% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the prior quarter.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “CalPrivate’s core franchise demonstrated its resiliency by continuing to organically grow loans and deposits which resulted in strong growth in net interest income to $20.6 million, well ahead of last quarter’s record. Additionally, while increasing our revenue growth, we continued our efforts to monitor and manage our non-interest expenses.”

Sowers continued, “While global events and domestic uncertainty has put pressure on the overall financial markets and on the banking industry in general, our proven model of focusing on Relationships, Solutions, and Trust continues to resonate with our Clients and prospective Clients. Specifically, our ability to organically grow net loans (ex-PPP loans) by $108.9 million in Q3’22, which represented linked-quarter growth of 7.9%, attests to the success of our Team.

Additionally, while the Federal Reserve continued on its path to raise rates in the third quarter to combat inflationary pressures, our deep Client Relationships and Distinctively Different Service™, demonstrated by our remarkable net promoter score (NPS™) of 84, more than twice the score for the U.S. Banking Industry average, enabled the Bank to grow noninterest-bearing deposits by $16.2 million while keeping the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits low at 0.36%. While we anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase and the potential movement of funds from noninterest-bearing to interest bearing accounts will occur, we are staying very close to our Clients to ensure we are here for them in these uncertain times.”

The rapidly changing economic climate has resulted in volatile interest rates, which has impacted the mark-to-market on the Bank’s securities portfolio as well as the Bank’s ability to originate and sell SBA 7a loans in the secondary market. Nonetheless, the Bank’s vigilant efforts to monitor and manage non-interest expenses resulted in an efficiency ratio of 53.3% from 64.9% in the prior quarter.

While the industry faces significant headwinds, generational high inflation rates and an increased possibility of a recession, the Company continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to drive efficiency and to support the growth of our Relationship Teams committed to serving our Clients.

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition as shown by the organic growth in loans and deposits, despite a rising rate environment. Management and staff’s ability to stay focused on providing Exceptional Client Service is readily apparent in the Company’s impressive financial results,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “We are pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in the third quarter of 2022, however, we remain cautious on the overall economy. We are confident in Management’s ability to react to developing global events that will impact the Bank domestically, including the very real possibility of a global recession due to significant geopolitical and economic challenges stemming from high inflation, increasing interest rates, energy supply constraints, volatile global politics, increased cyber security risks, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter totaled $20.6 million, representing an increase of $2.6 million or 14.6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP average loan balances and higher interest rates. PPP interest and fee income was $123 thousand in Q3’22, compared to $224 thousand in Q2’22. As of September 30, 2022, only 4 PPP loans with total balances of $1.3 million remained unforgiven by the SBA. Interest expense on deposits increased $601 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 vs. the prior quarter due to higher average interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the deposit rates paid to Clients.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for Q3’22 was 4.99% compared to 4.61% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP-loans, the net interest margin for Q3’22 was 4.97% compared to 4.57% for the second quarter of 2022. The 0.38% increase in the as reported net interest margin for the third quarter was due to higher loan balances and higher loan yields. Average portfolio loan yields (ex-PPP) were 5.77% for Q3’22, compared to 5.33% for Q2’22, including loan prepayment fees. The yield on earning assets was 5.32% for Q3’22 compared with 4.80% for Q2’22 and the cost of funds was 0.36% for Q3’22 compared to 0.20% for Q2’22.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter was $1.3 million, an increase of $657 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2022. While the loan portfolio has not experienced any losses, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our ALLL to total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) of 1.29%. This level has been consistently in the range of 1.41% to 1.29% since September 2020, reflecting the current solid credit metrics in the portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and remained flat as compared to the second quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand, compared with $9.9 million with a 10.5% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $768 thousand in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $11.7 million for the third quarter representing a $873 thousand, or 6.9% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022. Much of the decrease was related to the increased accruals in the prior quarter for professional services and other expenses given the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan related to the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment has resulted in pressure on wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.7 billion representing an increase of $114.8 million or 7.1% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in assets for the second quarter was due to increases in loans supported by growth in deposits and wholesale borrowings from the FHLB. Total loans HFI increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 or $107.6 million, up 7.8%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $108.9 million, up 7.9%. Total deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 representing an increase of $89.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 49.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2022, the mark-to-market fair value net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio, which consisted mainly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, increased to pre-tax -$15.2 million from -$12.5 million from the prior quarter. The average duration of the Bank’s securities portfolio is 4.4 years.

Asset Quality

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.3 million to $19.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.29% of total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative loss factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of September 30, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge-offs and classified assets were $15.9 million, up $4.8 million compared to Q2’22. Total classified assets consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.1 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 42.8%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.3 million and were 75% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Sep 30, 2022 (1) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Private Bancorp of America Tier I leverage ratio 8.64% 8.61% 8.85% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.35% 10.29% 10.31% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.77% 12.99% 12.94% CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.57% 9.58% 9.72% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.36% 11.44% 11.93% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.60% 12.79% 13.18%

(1) September 30, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary





About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,506 $ 15,694 $ 12,570 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 44,776 43,857 2,736 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 43,891 29,241 123,247 Total cash and due from banks 102,173 88,792 138,553 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157 6,157 5,760 Investment securities available for sale 107,332 113,565 93,099 Loan held for sale 7,789 4,460 35,448 Total loans held-for-investment 1,487,098 1,379,519 1,192,135 Allowance for loan losses (19,092 ) (17,776 ) (16,141 ) Net loans 1,468,006 1,361,743 1,175,994 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020 7,020 4,909 Right of use asset 2,669 3,037 4,115 Premises and equipment, net 2,040 2,640 2,459 Servicing assets, net 3,502 3,515 2,374 Deferred tax asset 7,212 9,229 6,256 Accrued interest receivable 4,262 3,855 3,404 Other assets 8,739 8,089 2,311 Total assets $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,474,682 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 763,227 $ 747,006 $ 646,233 Interest Bearing 767,371 693,646 667,012 Total deposits 1,530,598 1,440,652 1,313,245 FHLB borrowings 30,000 10,000 10,000 Other borrowings 17,952 17,950 17,945 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,417 13,305 11,613 Total liabilities 1,591,967 1,481,907 1,352,803 Shareholders' equity Common stock 71,671 71,516 70,470 Additional paid-in capital 3,568 3,368 3,465 Retained earnings 70,386 64,036 47,845 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (10,691 ) (8,725 ) 99 Total stockholders' equity 134,934 130,195 121,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,474,682





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest Income Loans $ 21,028 $ 17,931 $ 16,068 $ 56,205 $ 44,865 Investment securities 578 571 330 1,550 986 Deposits in other financial institutions 372 204 60 711 158 Total interest income 21,978 18,706 16,458 58,466 46,009 Interest Expense Deposits 1,011 410 409 1,748 1,336 Borrowings 364 313 332 991 2,571 Total interest expense 1,375 723 741 2,739 3,907 Net interest income 20,603 17,983 15,717 55,727 42,102 Provision for loan losses 1,316 659 433 2,118 1,879 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,287 17,324 15,284 53,609 40,223 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 306 299 236 887 691 Net gain on sale of loans 647 768 1,837 3,886 5,639 Other noninterest income 452 375 316 1,184 736 Total noninterest income 1,405 1,442 2,389 5,957 7,066 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 7,261 7,374 6,595 21,948 17,476 Occupancy and equipment 756 808 1,484 2,287 3,114 Data processing 993 824 799 2,469 2,124 Professional services 1,493 1,835 552 4,243 1,994 Other expenses 1,224 1,759 1,034 4,222 2,688 Total noninterest expense 11,727 12,600 10,464 35,169 27,396 Income before provision for income taxes 8,965 6,166 7,209 24,397 19,893 Provision for income taxes 2,614 1,769 2,158 7,131 5,942 Net income $ 6,351 $ 4,397 $ 5,051 $ 17,266 $ 13,951 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,306 $ 4,347 $ 4,984 $ 17,115 $ 13,744 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.78 $ 0.90 $ 3.08 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.77 $ 0.89 $ 3.03 $ 2.45 Average shares outstanding 5,549,480 5,543,065 5,543,403 5,559,122 5,531,590 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,640,841 5,639,282 5,629,900 5,657,117 5,611,616





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 77,353 $ 372 1.91 % $ 100,017 $ 204 0.82 % $ 142,647 $ 60 0.17 % Investment securities 122,184 578 1.89 % 125,550 571 1.82 % 92,458 330 1.43 % Loans, including LHFS 1,438,489 21,028 5.80 % 1,339,095 17,931 5.37 % 1,185,865 16,068 5.38 % Total interest-earning assets 1,638,026 21,978 5.32 % 1,564,662 18,706 4.80 % 1,420,970 16,458 4.60 % Noninterest-earning assets 27,465 27,614 21,308 Total Assets $ 1,665,491 $ 1,592,276 $ 1,442,278 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 92,986 $ 166 0.71 % $ 87,682 $ 54 0.25 % $ 68,618 $ 14 0.08 % Money market 535,473 680 0.50 % 492,838 241 0.20 % 493,289 245 0.20 % Savings deposits 13,437 8 0.24 % 14,216 3 0.01 % 9,639 3 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 69,676 157 0.89 % 67,184 112 0.66 % 68,761 147 0.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 711,572 1,011 0.56 % 661,920 410 0.25 % 640,307 409 0.25 % FHLB advances 15,299 92 2.39 % 10,000 42 1.64 % 14,783 60 1.61 % Other borrowings 17,951 272 6.06 % 17,948 271 6.06 % 17,944 272 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 33,250 364 4.34 % 27,948 313 4.49 % 32,727 332 4.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 771,167 757,728 636,042 Total Funding Sources 1,515,989 1,375 0.36 % 1,447,596 723 0.20 % 1,309,076 741 0.22 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,775 11,891 12,584 Shareholders' equity 144,727 132,789 120,618 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,665,491 $ 1,592,276 $ 1,442,278 Net interest income/spread $ 20,603 4.96 % $ 17,983 4.60 % $ 15,717 4.38 % Net interest margin 4.99 % 4.61 % 4.39 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 97,946 $ 711 0.97 % $ 172,601 $ 158 0.12 % Investment securities 119,042 1,550 1.74 % 80,061 986 1.65 % Loans 1,349,382 56,205 5.57 % 1,119,400 44,865 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 1,566,370 58,466 4.99 % 1,372,062 46,009 4.48 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,751 20,023 Total Assets $ 1,592,121 $ 1,392,085 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 86,461 $ 235 0.36 % $ 64,020 $ 36 0.08 % Money market 508,956 1,115 0.29 % 449,920 713 0.21 % Savings deposits 13,725 15 0.15 % 9,215 7 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 68,466 383 0.75 % 81,490 580 0.95 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 677,608 1,748 0.34 % 604,645 1,336 0.30 % FHLB advances 11,786 175 1.99 % 42,784 1,756 5.49 % Other borrowings 17,949 816 6.08 % 17,942 815 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 29,735 991 4.46 % 60,726 2,571 5.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 737,578 597,992 Total Funding Sources 1,444,921 2,739 0.25 % 1,263,363 3,907 0.41 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,955 13,421 Shareholders' equity 134,245 115,301 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,592,121 $ 1,392,085 Net interest income/spread $ 55,727 4.74 % $ 42,102 4.07 % Net interest margin 4.76 % 4.10 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 102,173 $ 88,792 $ 124,015 $ 149,085 $ 138,553 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157 6,157 5,817 5,760 5,760 Investment securities 107,332 113,565 114,382 102,065 93,099 Loans held for sale 7,789 4,460 1,999 24,658 35,448 Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,485,749 1,376,801 1,276,043 1,188,634 1,117,983 SBA PPP loans 1,349 2,718 8,795 35,524 74,152 Allowance for loan losses (19,092 ) (17,776 ) (17,117 ) (16,975 ) (16,141 ) Net loans 1,468,006 1,361,743 1,267,721 1,207,183 1,175,994 Right of use asset 2,669 3,037 3,400 3,760 4,115 Premises and equipment, net 2,040 2,640 2,813 2,294 2,459 Other assets and interest receivable 30,735 31,708 25,335 22,279 19,254 Total assets $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 763,227 $ 747,006 $ 724,469 $ 682,589 $ 646,233 Interest Bearing 767,371 693,646 646,545 663,074 667,012 Total Deposits 1,530,598 1,440,652 1,371,014 1,345,663 1,313,245 Borrowings 47,952 27,950 27,948 27,947 27,945 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,417 13,305 14,630 15,110 11,613 Total liabilities 1,591,967 1,481,907 1,413,592 1,388,720 1,352,803 Shareholders' equity Common stock 71,671 71,516 70,899 70,850 70,470 Additional paid-in capital 3,568 3,368 3,602 3,343 3,465 Retained earnings 70,386 64,036 61,424 54,922 47,845 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,691 ) (8,725 ) (4,035 ) (751 ) 99 Total shareholders' equity 134,934 130,195 131,890 128,364 121,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,726,901 $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 Book value per common share $ 24.12 $ 23.31 $ 23.42 $ 22.81 $ 21.70 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.49 $ 22.68 $ 22.80 $ 22.26 $ 21.27 Shares outstanding 5,594,380 5,584,465 5,630,993 5,627,735 5,617,273 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.64 % 8.61 % 8.85 % 8.42 % 8.19 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.35 % 10.29 % 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.35 % 10.29 % 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.77 % 12.99 % 12.94 % 13.38 % 13.48 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.20 % 8.37 % 8.59 % 8.36 % 8.15 % 1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2022





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Interest income $ 21,978 $ 18,706 $ 17,781 $ 17,356 $ 16,458 Interest expense 1,375 723 640 667 741 Net interest income 20,603 17,983 17,141 16,689 15,717 Provision for loan losses 1,316 659 142 834 433 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,287 17,324 16,999 15,855 15,284 Noninterest income 1,405 1,442 3,109 4,265 2,389 Salary and employee benefits 7,261 7,374 7,313 6,492 6,595 Occupancy and equipment 756 808 723 741 1,484 Data processing 993 824 653 703 799 Professional services 1,493 1,835 915 843 552 Other expenses 1,224 1,759 1,255 1,060 1,034 Total noninterest expense 11,727 12,600 10,859 9,839 10,464 Income before provision for income taxes 8,965 6,166 9,249 10,281 7,209 Income taxes 2,614 1,769 2,747 2,986 2,158 Net income $ 6,351 $ 4,397 $ 6,502 $ 7,295 $ 5,051 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,306 $ 4,347 $ 6,432 $ 7,204 $ 4,984 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.78 $ 1.16 $ 1.30 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.77 $ 1.13 $ 1.28 $ 0.89 Average shares outstanding 5,549,480 5,543,065 5,568,400 5,547,422 5,543,403 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,640,841 5,639,282 5,672,701 5,638,186 5,629,900 Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 ROAA 1.51 % 1.11 % 1.74 % 1.91 % 1.39 % ROAE 17.41 % 13.28 % 19.91 % 22.72 % 16.61 % ROTE (1) 17.85 % 13.64 % 20.43 % 23.25 % 16.94 % Net interest margin 4.99 % 4.61 % 4.65 % 4.44 % 4.39 % Net interest spread 4.96 % 4.60 % 4.63 % 4.43 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio (1) 53.29 % 64.86 % 53.62 % 46.96 % 57.79 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.79 % 3.21 % 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.88 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Total assets $ 1,665,491 $ 1,592,276 $ 1,516,352 $ 1,514,583 $ 1,442,278 Earning assets $ 1,638,026 $ 1,564,662 $ 1,494,850 $ 1,490,235 $ 1,420,970 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,438,489 $ 1,339,095 $ 1,268,695 $ 1,222,234 $ 1,185,865 Total deposits $ 1,482,740 $ 1,419,648 $ 1,341,631 $ 1,346,777 $ 1,276,349 Total equity $ 144,727 $ 132,789 $ 132,472 $ 127,387 $ 120,618 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Real estate - investor owned $ 403,950 $ 390,628 $ 350,152 $ 324,167 $ 307,469 Real estate - owner occupied 382,689 359,270 371,840 339,081 329,985 Real estate - multifamily 136,841 121,693 105,964 97,285 82,460 Real estate - single family 107,728 94,212 89,630 86,399 81,239 Commercial business 393,020 359,692 307,421 294,944 274,708 SBA PPP loans 1,349 2,718 8,795 35,524 74,152 Land and construction 55,418 44,856 44,856 39,702 34,996 Consumer 6,103 6,450 6,180 7,049 7,126 Total loans held for investment $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 $ 1,284,838 $ 1,224,151 $ 1,192,135 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Non interest bearing DDA $ 763,227 $ 747,006 $ 724,469 $ 682,589 $ 646,233 Interest bearing DDA 95,677 93,405 75,904 81,788 68,056 Savings & MMA 591,408 533,145 503,552 513,070 530,782 Retail CD 3,478 3,387 3,384 5,281 5,633 Jumbo CD 76,808 63,709 63,705 62,935 62,541 Total deposits $ 1,530,598 $ 1,440,652 $ 1,371,014 $ 1,345,663 $ 1,313,245 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,487,098 $ 1,379,519 $ 1,284,838 $ 1,224,151 $ 1,192,135 Allowance for Loan Losses $ (19,092 ) $ (17,776 ) $ (17,117 ) $ (16,975 ) $ (16,141 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 200 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 4,593 $ 1,453 $ 1,453 $ 1,510 $ 1,494 NPAs / Assets 0.27 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.10 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.31 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Net quarterly charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 415.68 % 1223.40 % 1178.05 % 1124.11 % 1080.39 %



