Hardware Security Modules Market Size worth $2.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Thales (France)

Thales is a major player in the market for hardware security modules. The company specializes in products and services for data protection, key management, payment security, network encryption, privacy regulation compliance, cloud security, big data, IoT, encryption, cryptography, hardware security modules, SecDevOps, data security, digital transformation, access management, secure access, hardware security modules, and compliance. Its hardware security module offerings include the payShield family of payment hardware security modules and the nShield portfolio of multipurpose hardware security modules. The management solution for Thales hardware security modules, CipherTrust, is a platform for monitoring and management. Authentication and user identity management are among the identity management products offered by the company, while the Datacryptor network encryption portfolio is among the network encryption appliances. The business offers products for data protection to several corporations, governments, and technology providers. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, energy and aerospace companies, and financial institutions are some of the companys customers. Thales has a geographic presence in the Americas, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Thales has a market share of around 15-20% in the hardware security module market.

IBM (US)

IBM was founded following the merger of Hollerith’s Tabulating Machine Company, Computing Scale Company of America, and International Time Recording Company in 1911. In 1924, the company renamed itself from C-T-R to International Business Machines Corporation or IBM Corporation. IBM is a provider of integrated solutions that make use of both technology and business process understanding. It is an established player and a well-known vendor for offering specialized software, hardware, and associated services. The security portfolio from IBM offers security intelligence to assist enterprises in protecting their people, data, apps, and infrastructure all at once. IBM provides solutions in many different areas, including identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, and next-generation intrusion protection.The company currently offers two high-end, high-performance hardware security modules, which provide a flexible solution suitable for high-security processing and cryptographic operations to address cryptographic needs. IBM PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessor Version 2 (PCIeCC2) is the latest generation of the IBM cryptographic coprocessor family of PCIe cards with a multi-chip embedded module. The company has a significant presence across 175 countries and mainly serves the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. Some of its subsidiaries are IBM Australia (Australia), IBM India (India), IBM Canada (Canada), and Cognos (Ontario). IBM has a market share of around 5-8% in the hardware security module market.

Utimaco (Germany)

Utimaco is a global provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions. Utimaco has been working on the development of hardware-based, high-security appliances (Hardware Security Modules) and compliance solutions for telecommunication provider regulations (lawful interception and data retention). In both segments, Utimaco is the global market leader. The long-term, established dependability and investment protection of Utimaco, as well as its various approved IT security standards, have earned the company the trust of its clients and partners throughout the world. Utimaco is a brand that stands for well-known product quality, user-friendly software, superior service, and reliable high security-made in Germany. Acquisitions and partnerships have been a key component of Utimaco growth strategy. Utimaco acquired The Atalla line of HSMs acquired from Micro Focus to its product portfolio in the payment and banking industry as banks and financial services look to embrace innovative, secure solutions. In June 2021, Utimaco acquired Realsec the hardware security provider. Realsec will provide its expertise in key management, HSM, compliance, and regulations to the Utimaco group. In March 2021, Utimaco partnered with HPS (Morocco), a leading global provider of payment solutions. Through this partnership, HPS integrated Utimaco’s hardware security module Atalla AT1000 into PowerCARD, HPS’ comprehensive suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain. Utimaco has a market share of around 8-12% in the hardware security module market.

Opportunity: Increased demand for hardware security modules with the advent of 5G

5G offers a plethora of opportunities for businesses to grow. However, if security issues are not addressed with a new trust model for the 5G era, these advantages can also be threats to the confidentiality and integrity of critical data. With 5G, various data types will be processed everywhere, from the network edge to the core. The security environment is evolving due to 5G. Beyond consumer mobile broadband to industries and organizations, there is an increasing demand for security to effectively address an increasing number of new use cases and devices. Securing 5G requires ensuring sensitive data security. Sensitive data is consistently protected across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid storage via encryption and crypto key management. Thales is one of the leaders in the hardware security modules market. The performance, adaptability, and scalability requirements for subscriber privacy and authentication security from the data center to the edge are met by Thales’ solutions. Public key infrastructures (PKIs), such as digital certificate management for cell towers, are given additional protection by the company’s 5G Luna hardware security modules. In the coming years, the demand for data security is likely to rise, resulting in increased demand for hardware security modules.

Challenge: Complex integration process

Hardware security modules are complex to integrate with commonly used tools and platforms. While client integrations vary between hardware security module providers, they often do not support all tools needed in a corporate environment. Hardware security, such as hardware encryption, is often coupled to a specific device, making it less adaptable than its software counterpart because one solution cannot be used to secure the entire system and all of its components. If a company uses tools not already integrated with its hardware security modules, it needs to develop a customized integration. Hardware security modules only expose a small number of interfaces (usually PKCS11, JCE, or CAPI/CNG), which makes developing customized integrations challenging and expensive. As a result, some organizations forgo the integrations altogether and simply leave private key material on end-user workstations to improve performance, leading to security risks.

