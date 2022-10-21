Porsche Cars Canada appoints new Marketing, Sales, and Public Relations Directors

Three automotive industry experts take on leadership roles in the brand’s Canadian operations

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is pleased to welcome Kitty Luu as its new Director, Marketing, effective October 24, 2022. Luu will join PCL from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank where she held the Senior Manager of Corporate Communications position since 2019. Prior to then, she amassed a wealth of experience with various automakers in advertising positions including several years as Manager of Marketing Communications for another brand in the luxury space. A fluent French and Cantonese speaker, Luu is the holder of a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Marketing from Concordia. She will take the reins from incumbent Colas Henckes, who became Head of Marketing at Porsche Central and Eastern Europe (PCEE) after four fruitful years with the brand in Canada.

The brand also announces that Roxanne Silveira has been appointed to the role of Director, Sales since October 1, 2022. Having joined PCL’s Sales department in 2013, Silveira has proven to be a key member of the team, helping to grow the business nearly two-fold. Her 15-year Porsche experience includes another subsidiary covering several markets spanning the Middle East, India, and Africa. She holds a Master’s Degree in International Business from the University of Wollongong. Silveira succeeds Thomas Illner who has returned to Germany after spending a successful 12 years in various leadership roles with the Canadian subsidiary of the sports car brand.

Moreover, Patrick Saint-Pierre now holds the newly created role of Director, Public Relations. Saint-Pierre joined PCL in 2011 as the Manager, Public Relations. Prior to then, he most notably spent 14 years with Volkswagen in various areas of the company including Public Relations. Raised in Montreal and fluent in French, he is a graduate of the Automotive Business School of Canada and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Northwood University in Michigan.

“These leadership appointments reflect the diverse, dynamic, and talented brand team here,” said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “I am delighted to welcome these three individuals to their functions in key areas of our business who will continue fostering a successful brand presence across the country for years to come.”

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

