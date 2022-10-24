9th Edition of Mozambique International Gas, Energy and Mining Conference & Exhibition MMEC 2023.

H.E NYUSI, PRESIDNET OF MOZAMBIQUE AT MMEC 2021.

The 9th edition of MMEC 2023 will take place at the reputable Chissano Joachim Conference Centre Maputo, Mozambique from 26-27 April 2023.

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by AME Mocambique in collaboration with ENH, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy and Ametrade UK , MMEC is now reputed as a must-attend event for all stakeholders in the energy, mining, oil and gas industry in Mozambique and the entire southern African sub-region.

For the past fifteen years, MMEC has been focusing on key developments, policies, and projects in Mozambique’s extractive industries; becoming an important platform for networking by all stakeholders and showcasing the huge opportunities in these critical sectors of the economy. The last edition assembled over 300 participants, including high level industry experts and professionals from more than 25 countries. The themes of past editions have been deliberating on the business opportunities, project implementation, new partnerships, business development and public sector policies and incentives for the business sector. MMEC 2023 will continue to present Mozambique as an investment-friendly destination where policy reforms are being implemented to encourage the flow of domestic and foreign direct investment into the extractive industry for durable and sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

MMEC 2023 will, once again, be a perfect platform in Mozambique for both public officials, private sector operators, business leaders, investors, service providers, as well as SMEs to network, discuss and understand government plans, policies, and incentives; explore investment opportunities and engage in business-to-business deals and transactions in the energy, mining oil and gas sectors of the country. The purpose of this now annual conference is to create opportunities for developing relationships and ties between decision-makers and professionals from the sector; serve as a crossroad of exchange of ideas and innovations, share expertise, and discuss strategies, opportunities for investments, and partnerships in Mozambique.

A statement by the Organizing Committee of the conference indicated that, “MMEC 2023 is being organized to consolidate its leading position as the longest running & largest energy and mineral resources industry event in Mozambique. It will attract key players, delivering high-level strategic discussions on recent developments, game-changing solutions combined with an international exhibition for national companies, international companies, and service providers with particular focus on Mozambique”.

The main theme of MMEC 2023 is “Utilizing Mozambique’s Resources natural resources for Transformational & Sustainable Economic Development”.

The highlights of the key sub-themes that will be addressed during the conference include:

1. The challenges in the energy sector and the way forward for regional producing countries in the next three decades.

2. Strategic initiatives in the mining, oil and gas sector for developing local capacities.

3. Sustainable investment in the oil and gas sector and the challenges of energy transition.

4. Opportunities for local private investment in Mozambique’s mining sector for sustainable economic development.

5. The future of hydrogen production and renewable energy in Mozambique.

6. Energy access for industrialization and national development in Mozambique.

7. Understanding latest developments in global oil and gas markets and the implications for Mozambique.

8. Carbon capture from natural gas and its storage for energy development

9. Promoting conducive investment climate for local enterprise participation in mining activities in Mozambique.

10. Financing local enterprise and SME Capacity Development in Mozambique’s, mining, oil and gas industry.

11. Roundtable on strategies to promote local capacity building in mining, oil and gas industry in Mozambique.

Keynote speakers at the conference will include top government officials, chief executives of national and international Energy, and Mining companies, renowned industry experts and other high-level dignitaries and delegates.

During MMEC 2023, delegates will be able to access highest-level of discussions and exchange of ideas, providing invaluable insight, information, and real platform for interactive debate on recent developments in the mining, energy, and gas industry nationally, regionally, and globally.

Delegates at MMEC 2023 will learn about the latest policy developments and technological advances in the Mozambique’s Energy and Mining industry, identify the direction, opportunities and challenges of the industry and develop business relationships through the business-to-business networking sessions. Furthermore, the conference will showcase the progress made by the country in the implementation of its local content policy frameworks and how the policy has been boosting employment and capacity building objectives.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the event website https://mmec-moz.com/ to get more information about the conference, how to participate and for more understanding about the event.

