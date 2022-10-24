Immuno-oncology Market Size to reach USD 195 Billion By 2030 Growing at 20.30% CAGR | GlobalData Plc
LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immuno-oncology market was worth nearly $45,121.62 million in 2021. The immuno-oncology market is expected to grow at a more than CAGR of 20% over the next 10 years. Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
The immuno-oncology market report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the immuno-oncology market size & forecast by class, end-user, and geography. It also helps us understand the immuno-oncology value chain and identify the key vendors in the market.
Immuno-oncology Market Report Highlights
• The global immuno-oncology market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.30% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a value of $238.19 billion. Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period
• In 2021, the checkpoint modulators segment of the immuno-oncology market is estimated at US$36.45 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$191.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.23%.
• The hospitals segment of the immuno-oncology market is estimated at $37.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow up to $195.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.25%.
• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 60% of the overall immuno-oncology share in 2021. The rise in cancer incidence, approval of novel drug therapies, increasing funding and investment for the development of immuno-oncology drugs, and an increase in strategic partnerships are the major factors contributing to the market growth.
• The immuno-oncology market key players analyzed as part of this report are Amgen, AstraZeneca, Roche, among others
GlobalData Plc has segmented the immuno-oncology market report by class, End-user, and region:
Global immuno-oncology class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)
• Checkpoint Modulators
• Cancer vaccines
• Cell Therapies
• Bispecific antibodies
• Cytokines
• Oncolytic Viruses
Global immuno-oncology end-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)
• Hospitals
• Cancer Research Centers
• Others
Global Immuno-oncology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• ROW
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Brazil
• Rest of ROW
