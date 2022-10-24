Immuno-oncology Market Size to reach USD 195 Billion By 2030 Growing at 20.30% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Immuno-oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Type (Checkpoint Modulators, Cancer Vaccines) and End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute), 2022-2030

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immuno-oncology market was worth nearly $45,121.62 million in 2021. The immuno-oncology market is expected to grow at a more than CAGR of 20% over the next 10 years. Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

View Report Outlook at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/immuno-oncology-market-trend-analysis/

The immuno-oncology market report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the immuno-oncology market size & forecast by class, end-user, and geography. It also helps us understand the immuno-oncology value chain and identify the key vendors in the market.

Learn about the Immuno-oncology Market Dynamics by Viewing Report Sample Right Here!

Immuno-oncology Market Report Highlights

• The global immuno-oncology market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.30% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a value of $238.19 billion. Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period

• In 2021, the checkpoint modulators segment of the immuno-oncology market is estimated at US$36.45 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$191.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.23%.

• The hospitals segment of the immuno-oncology market is estimated at $37.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow up to $195.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.25%.

• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 60% of the overall immuno-oncology share in 2021. The rise in cancer incidence, approval of novel drug therapies, increasing funding and investment for the development of immuno-oncology drugs, and an increase in strategic partnerships are the major factors contributing to the market growth.

• The immuno-oncology market key players analyzed as part of this report are Amgen, AstraZeneca, Roche, among others

Unlock additional market dynamics impacting the immuno-oncology market growth by Requesting a Sample PDF

GlobalData Plc has segmented the immuno-oncology market report by class, End-user, and region:

Global immuno-oncology class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)

• Checkpoint Modulators

• Cancer vaccines

• Cell Therapies

• Bispecific antibodies

• Cytokines

• Oncolytic Viruses

Global immuno-oncology end-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)

• Hospitals

• Cancer Research Centers

• Others

Immuno-oncology market outlook report with detailed segment analysis is available with Global Data Now! Make a Purchase Right Here!

Global Immuno-oncology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2030)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Brazil

• Rest of ROW

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision-makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on us for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts