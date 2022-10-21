Submit Release
Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced, it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Kaltura will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2022 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

  Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
  Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
  United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0791
  International Toll: +1-201-689-8563
  Conference ID: 13733922

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
IR@Kaltura.com
+1 617 542 6180

Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276


Primary Logo

