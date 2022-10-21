Matisse to Use Nogin’s SmartShip Program

International Footwear and Lifestyle Brand to Leverage Nogin’s Commerce-as-a-Service Platform to Optimize Online Store Fulfillment and Performance

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology, today announced that Matisse (“Matisse”), an international footwear and lifestyle brand, has upgraded its online store fulfillment with Nogin’s SmartShip program.



Nogin’s SmartShip application helps brands such as Matisse enhance their shipping and fulfillment operations without all the cost and complexity of managing those pieces themselves. SmartShip delivers all the order, inventory, shipping, logistics and warehouse management in one easy-to-use application. SmartShip’s sophisticated technology can be licensed individually or bundled with Nogin’s fulfillment offering, allowing brands to best utilize Nogin to optimize their shipping and fulfillment operations. Fueled by insights from the Company’s wider platform and optimized by ongoing technology upgrades, SmartShip will help Matisse deliver top-tier service to its customers without needing to re-platform.

“When our existing storage and third-party logistics solution could no longer support the growth we’ve experienced over the past several years, we turned to Nogin to propel Matisse into the next stage of distribution maturity,” said Michael Katz, CEO at Matisse. “We evaluated several solutions and selected Nogin’s SmartShip for its ability to leverage technology across the entire commerce business spectrum, including enterprise inventory, fulfillment and logistics. We look forward to working with Nogin as a key part of our operation, which will ultimately help us focus on continuing to grow our international brand and delivering a great customer experience.”

“At Nogin we strive to make complex commerce simple. With SmartShip we’re doing just that, by providing our customers with the benefits of enterprise software and scale to enable efficient ecommerce operations,” said Nogin co-founder and CEO Jan Nugent. “In a market that is constantly changing, Nogin’s SmartShip relieves the headaches surrounding logistics for growing brands like Matisse, allowing them to focus on providing customers with their latest trend-setting footwear collections.”

For more information about Nogin, please visit www.nogin.com .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for such D2C brands as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

nogin@bocacommunications.com