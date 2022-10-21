Business Moguls & Co-Founders of Cardone Ventures, Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Announce Partnership With Shore Smiles Dental

The partnership between Cardone Ventures and Shore Smiles Dental is to provide remarkable growth and scaling benefits to dentists within the network

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures, a business management and consulting firm spearheaded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, announces a partnership with Shore Smiles Dental of Massapequa, New York. Shore Smiles specializes in complex dental implants and full mouth restorations based out of New York. This brand new partnership aims to provide massive growth and scaling opportunities for the dentists within their network, continuing the expansion of 10X Dental, Cardone Ventures' national dental support organization (DSO).

"The level of growth we're about to see with this new partnership is really exciting," says co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures, Brandon Dawson. "We've seen the type of service they provide, and coupled with our strategies for scaling and optimizing businesses, we're confident in our joint efforts to make this a truly 10X partnership. Collaboration truly is the new currency."

Back in 2019, Grant and Brandon co-founded Cardone Ventures with the goal of helping 1 million businesses grow and scale by providing the owners of those businesses the tools, resources, and connections they need to increase their revenue and quality of life. Now, they're working with Shore Smiles Dental in order to amplify their missions—together.

"We are really excited to partner with Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. With their help, we have been able to grow our practice faster and at a higher caliber of expertise than when we tried to do it all ourselves," says Dr. Jigar Gandhi, owner of Shore Smiles Dental. "Our partners have helped us create an exceptional dental practice, and we'd like to help others do the same. It's a really interesting time in dentistry, as big hedge funds have bought up thousands of dental practices. This means dentists have less control over their own fate than ever before, making it tough to get ahead and make a difference in people's lives. We think this is wrong, we're looking to work with dentists who are committed to creating an ethical and transparent practice, and getting ahead doing what they love: being a great dentist!"

The Shore Smiles Dental team is dedicated to providing only the best service within the dental industry. Partnering with Grant, Brandon, and the Cardone Ventures team will help them expand their services to the rest of the United States. Cardone Ventures excels in not only teaching business owners their own tried-and-true strategies for success, but also delivering world-class service to their clients, just like their newest partner, Shore Smiles Dental.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com/

About Shore Smiles Dental: Turn to Shore Smiles Dental for comprehensive care from a trusted, experienced team. Our doctors and staff are here to make sure you get all the dental services you need with minimal pain and stress. We pride ourselves on providing a high level of care to every patient we serve. We want you to love your smile! For more information, visit: https://www.shoresmilesdentalny.com/

Contact Information:

Dwayne Baker

EVP of Strategic Transformation & Partnerships

dbaker@cardoneventures.com

503-536-0997



