Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:

2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference

Presentation Title: Eyenovia - The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement
Presenter: Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs
Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST
Link: Here

2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Paper Title: Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours
Presenting author: Peter Lam, PhD
Session:
Date and Time: 		P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on
October 27, 4:00pm PT
Location: Room 29AB

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
nlowe@eyenovia.com


