Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:



2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference

Presentation Title: Eyenovia - The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement Presenter: Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST Link: Here

2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Paper Title: Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours Presenting author: Peter Lam, PhD Session:

Date and Time: P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on

October 27, 4:00pm PT Location: Room 29AB

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363