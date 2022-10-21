Babcock Cleaning Services announces its new home cleaning service serving the residents of Charlotte and Lee Counties.
Home cleaning company, Babcock Cleaning Services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new home cleaning service for Charlotte and Lee Counties customers.BABCOCK RANCH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babcock Cleaning Services, based in Babcock Ranch, FL, is a home cleaning company that offers a wide selection of cleaning options for homeowners in Charlotte and Lee Counties. The company offers reasonably priced cleaning packages, a guarantee on every clean, and online booking. From home cleaning and rental cleaning to move in or out cleaning and vacation rental cleaning, customers can book the services they need directly on the Babcock Cleaning Services website.
Prices range from $60 for home cleaning and $120 for move in or out cleaning services. The company also offers a customized cleaning service that is tailored to the specific needs of its customers. The team at Babcocks Cleaning Services is highly experienced and skilled. Cleaners are carefully vetted and only the most experienced, friendly, and professional people make the grade.
Babcock Cleaning Services owner, Kirataya, said, "We're so excited to be able to offer our home cleaning services throughout the area. From the moment our customers start using our services, they know they've chosen a great company. We're here for the customers with busy lives who want a beautiful home but lack the time. We're here for the one-off deep cleans, and the rental cleans, and we offer a bespoke cleaning service designed to suit the specific needs of our customers. Our mission is to become the number one cleaning service in Babcock Ranch and we can only get there by offering our customers the best quality and value."
Babcock Cleaning Services is a small company that offers the personal touch that can often be lacking with larger cleaning and home service companies. Customers who book online, over the phone, or via email can be assured of the best possible service at all times. All bookings will be confirmed with an email or SMS and the company will strive to provide the same cleaning team every time. Customers can choose from a wide array of services. Recurring cleaning can be arranged weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. There are no contracts involved and customers are free to cancel their cleaning whenever they want.
For customers looking to claim back their free time, keep their homes spotless and beautiful, and get the best value for money, Babcock Cleaning Services offers complete peace of mind. The company can also assist with office cleaning with prices starting from $45.
About Babcock Cleaning Services
